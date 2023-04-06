Wild Hearts exhibit reveals narratives through art

Sometimes it takes a face to mirror the horror of war.

Placitas artist Bunny Bowen discovered that face when she met Tatiana, a Ukrainian artist, through her daughter’s emails.

Bowen’s daughter Karen began corresponding with Tatiana before the pandemic. Karen works for the Boulder Public Library in Colorado, where the staff are required to wear plastic name badges.

“I was taping my third one together with duct tape,” Karen said.

In her frustration, she scrolled through the Etsy website looking for something both sustainable and durable. The site focuses on handmade and vintage items and crafts.

Karen stumbled upon Tatiana’s site Geometryleather in 2018 and ordered custom-inscribed leather badges for herself and her parents. Soon, her co-workers were ordering them.

Karen emailed Tatiana over the years to find out how she was doing; the pair exchanged photos. She contacted Tatiana the day after the Russian invasion in 2022.

“When the war started, my daughter emailed her to see if she was OK,” Bunny Bowen said. “They have a bomb shelter beneath her apartment and she sent us pictures of people in sleeping bags.

“She looked confident and young” earlier Bowen continued. “Now she looks older; she’s been through a lot. She has this dog named Vicky.”

But as the bombings raged on, Tatiana could no longer work because she couldn’t see in the darkness of the shelter. A group of artists, including Bowen and Karen, chipped in to buy her a battery.

“I think we ended up with a good $900,” Karen said.

About six local artists donated to the cause.

“I support Ukraine in a lot of ways,” Placitas artist Risa Taylor said. “But when Bunny’s daughter asked for money to support a Ukrainian artist, it was a no-brainer.”

That personal connection to the war in Ukraine inspired Bowen – primarily known for her fiber art – to put paint to canvas.

The result was “Resilience,” a portrait of Tatiana cradling her shaking dog during the missile strikes.

“For me, it put a face on what’s going on over there,” Bowen said. “I almost called it ‘Our Lady of the Bomb Shelter,’ as her pose seemed like a Madonna, holding tightly to what is dear to her.”

A former textile researcher at Santa Fe’s Museum of International Folk Art, Bowen used the pandemic shutdown to rediscover oil painting and sculpture.

Her exhibition “We Live Stories” at Placitas’ Wild Hearts Gallery reveals the portrait, as well as works she completed with her husband Leland.