Santa Fe Film Institute opens grant, scholarship program applications

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Santa Fe Film Institute
The Santa Fe Film Institute is opening up scholarship and grant applications for New Mexico filmmakers as well as students. (Courtesy of Linda Carfagno)

As the New Mexico film industry continues to grow, the Santa Fe Film Institute helps cultivate the next generation of filmmakers.

The Santa Fe-based organization is opening up its applications for grant and scholarships.

“This is the third year that the SFFI will provide grants and scholarships to students and filmmakers,” says Jacques Paisner, SFFI board president. “It’s exciting that New Mexico filmmakers can apply for the top amount and then filmmakers from surrounding states can apply too. We’ve seen so many quality films come out since the first granting cycle, that this next wave of films that receive grants, may prove to be the most fascinating yet.”

SFFI will award over $10,000 in scholarships and regional grants for filmmakers. Applications for all three programs, including the Regional Grant, the Imogene Hughes Scholarship for college students, and the SFFI High School Scholarship, are now open at santafefilminstitute.org.

Paisner says the Imogene Hughes Scholarship benefits New Mexico college students studying film.

Awarded students for the Imogene Hughes Scholarship may receive up to $4,000. SFFI’s High School Scholarship will award $500 to one high school student in 2023.

For the regional grant, New Mexico filmmakers may apply for up to $5,000 in funding through this program. Applicants in the surrounding states – Arizona, Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas – may apply for up to $2,000. Eligible projects include those of any runtime, including films, scripts and treatments that are in the development stage, in-progress, in preproduction, in production, and in post-production; however, projects that have been previously submitted to SFFI’s Regional Grant will not be considered for funding.

Applications close on June 7.

“These opportunities for students and filmmakers are essential,” Paisner says. “It is encouraging that Santa Fe Film Institute continues to build these support systems.”

Online
To learn more about the grant and scholarship programs at Santa Fe Film Institute, visit santafefilminstitute.org

