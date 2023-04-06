Mamma mia! Pasta on the walls, roaches on the floor: Two Albuquerque restaurants in the red this week

RED

Olive Garden, 6301 San Mateo NE (Mar. 27)

Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection.

Observed beverage draining cup unattached draining onto utensils below, observed cold-holding units on the kitchen line not holding food temperatures below 41 degrees F, including marinara sauce, 53 degrees F, shredded cheese, 50 degrees F, spinach artichoke dip, 57 degrees F, observed live roaches in the kitchen area in locations such as underneath and behind cold holding unit with pasta on the walls and floors, observed roaches climbing on water shut off valve, and crawling in and out of gaps in walls, also observed roaches on the other side of the same wall in the server area on the walls and floors, observed food-handling employees with bracelets and watches on, observed employee drinks (reusable water bottle, multiple plastic single-use cups, covered and non-covered) stored on make station, dish station, and many cups in dry good storage room on table with rolling silverware and single-use articles, observed pizza paddle stored below ovens on top of cold holding unit with significant debris buildup on top of cold holding unit, observed single-use/service articles stored on the ground such as a bag of linens in the closet next to employee restroom and to-go supplies on the ground in the storage shed outside in the back dock, observed multiple reach-in coolers and make station cooler drawers with gaskets in poor repair allowing gaps and openings into the coolers, observed no testing devices for temperature, observed that the temperature being recorded on ware washing machine for rinse temperature exceeded manufacturers operating instruction of 194 degrees F, temping at 197-198, observed multiple plumbing leaks throughout the kitchen facility, these include at the prep sink from the drain leaking onto the floor and from the faucet at the prep sink, dish area trough, prep sink water shut-off valve, server area drain plumbing, and ice machine was missing plumbing line to direct waste water to floor drain, draining directly onto floor below, observed plumbing system from ice machine with two plumbing systems below floor line directly in floor drain, observed floor at the ice machine clogged and flowing onto the floor throughout the kitchen, observed employee toilet room in kitchen area with a non-self-closing door, observed broken actuator on door, observed toilet room door completely open, observed no covered trash can in the all-gendered employee restroom in the kitchen, observed flooring tiles having chipped and broken in kitchen area with pooling water, grout eroded away with pooling water, observed gaps into wall around plumbing lines, electrical lines and gaps around different sheets of metal coverings and FRP coverings in the kitchen are with roach activity, observed fluorescent lights without protective covering in the server line area and the kitchen line area, observed area under hood system with grease buildup accumulating drips onto surfaces such as fire retardant system and walls, observed ventilation system with debris accumulation throughout kitchen and server and the surrounding area, observed sewage backup at the ice machine floor drain and roach infestation in the kitchen line and server station, observed food handling employee washing cup in hand-washing sink, observed hand-washing sink in the employee restroom in the kitchen area with no available hot water temping at 57.5 degrees F.

Potato Corner, 10000 Coors NW (Mar. 28)

Result: Downgrade

Observed person-in-charge was not aware of food safety due to multiple priority violations, observed potatoes stored on the floor inside walk-in freezer, observed quat sanitizer buckets testing at 0 ppm, observed no quat sanitizer atpump under three-compartment sink, observed buildup on ice machine, observed ranch dressing at 97 degrees F and honey mustard at 98 degrees F in cold holding unit in cashier area, observed no date marking on honey mustard or ranch dressing in cold holding unit, observed multiple chemical spray bottles stored in chemical area with no label or identification, observed walk-in refrigerator, cold holding unit under fryer equipment, cold holding unit containing dipping sauces all non-operational, observed employee preparing food with bracelet on, observed single-use food containers and beverage cups stored on the floor in back of facility, observed floor drain under napkin dispenser and utensil storage in front of facility with substantial amount of debris, observed multiple screens, electronic equipment, kitchen equipment stored inside non-functional walk-in cooler, observed substantial grease and food debris under kitchen equipment stored inside non-functional walk-in cooler, observed substantial grease and food debris under kitchen equipment floors in front and back, shelving in both front and back of facility, on walls in front and back of facility, on Icee beverage dispenser, observed employee switching job duties from cashier to preparing potatoes without washing hands, observed employee switching gloves without washing hands.