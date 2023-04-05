LIVE UPDATES: Albuquerque Public Schools board to vote on academic calendar tonight

Tonight should be the night.

During a meeting beginning at 5 p.m., the Albuquerque Public Schools board is expected to take up votes on a couple important issues, including the district’s long-anticipated academic calendar for next school year.

The district previously held off on a decision about the calendar as lawmakers mulled a bill extending the minimum amount of time students must spend in class.

In mid-March, on the same day that bill was signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the district rolled out a calendar proposal shortening summer breaks, lengthening the school year, and implementing early-release Wednesdays for many elementary and middle school students.

Here are live updates from the school board meeting. After public comment, the calendar discussion and vote is the first item on the agenda.



Tweets by ubercandelaria

Watch the meeting online here.