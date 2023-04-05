 LIVE UPDATES: Albuquerque Public Schools board to vote on academic calendar tonight - Albuquerque Journal

LIVE UPDATES: Albuquerque Public Schools board to vote on academic calendar tonight

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Tonight should be the night. 

During a meeting beginning at 5 p.m., the Albuquerque Public Schools board is expected to take up votes on a couple important issues, including the district’s long-anticipated academic calendar for next school year.

The district previously held off on a decision about the calendar as lawmakers mulled a bill extending the minimum amount of time students must spend in class

In mid-March, on the same day that bill was signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the district rolled out a calendar proposal shortening summer breaks, lengthening the school year, and implementing early-release Wednesdays for many elementary and middle school students

Here are live updates from the school board meeting. After public comment, the calendar discussion and vote is the first item on the agenda.

 

Watch the meeting online here.

