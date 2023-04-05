Governor signs bill shielding health care providers amid simmering debate over abortion

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s status as a regional haven for reproductive health care could be cemented for the forseeable future, after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law Wednesday a bill shielding nurses and doctors from legal repercussions for providing abortions or gender-affirming care.

Flanked by providers, female legislators and advocates, Lujan Grisham declared New Mexico to be a “safe state” as she signed the legislation that enshrines in law an executive order the governor issued in June 2022 — just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a landmark ruling legalizing abortion nationwide.

“If we don’t protect providers, you can say you have access but in fact you do not,” said Lujan Grisham, who recently returned from a Democratic governors meeting in Florida and said she was “horrified” by full or partial abortion bans enacted in some states.

Lujan Grisham also suggested New Mexico would welcome health care providers from other states that have enacted such restrictions, as it struggles with an influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortion services and a shortage of physicians that has worsened in recent years.

The bill signed Wednesday, Senate Bill 13, is one of two measures dealing with abortion that were passed during this year’s 60-day legislative session by the Democratic-controlled Legislature, though several Democrats broke party ranks and voted against the bill.

The other measure was already signed by Lujan Grisham and aims to block cities, counties or other government bodies from barring access to abortions, reproductive health care and gender-affirming treatments.

Republicans staunchly opposed both bills, with some GOP legislators arguing the law signed Wednesday could be challenged by citizens and lead to unintended consequences in relationships with other states.

But Lujan Grisham defended the state’s authority to enforce the measures, saying, “We feel very confident the bills we’ve signed into law will withstand any legal challenges in the state.”

Meanwhile, backers celebrated the bill singing as a victory for women and transgender youth — as other states move in a different direction.

“It’s health care,” said Rep. Janelle Anyanonu, D-Albuquerque. “It’s public safety. It’s economic equity.”

New law could block search warrants, extradition requests

Eve Espey, the chairwoman of the University of New Mexico’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, called the bill signed Wednesday a “game-changer” for New Mexico patients and providers, some of whom had expressed concern about potential legal liability issues.

“Now we can tell our providers that we can continue to do this work,” Espey said during the news conference held in the Governor’s Office in Santa Fe.

She said a wide range of patients travel to New Mexico seeking abortion services, citing the cases of a young woman who endured sexual violence in her home and a woman dealing with an ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus.

Once it takes effect in mid-June, the new law will specifically prohibit public agencies from releasing information or otherwise cooperating with investigations launched from outside the state into medical providers who engage in “protected health care activity” in New Mexico, such as abortion or gender-affirming care.

Those investigations can include out-of-state subpoenas or queries from interstate professional boards.

In addition, the law will also protect providers and patients seeking abortions or gender-affirming care from possibly facing extradition to another state that has enacted restrictions on the practices.

Nationwide, numerous states have banned gender transition treatments for minors in recent months, said Molly McClain, a doctor who leads a clinic for transgender individuals of all ages and supported this year’s bill.

Abortion was key issue on ’22 campaign trail

Abortion emerged as a major issue in last year’s New Mexico gubernatorial race, with Lujan Grisham highlighting her 2021 signing of a bill that repealed New Mexico’s criminal abortion law as the reason abortions are still being provided in the state.

Her opponent, Republican Mark Ronchetti, described himself as personally “pro-life” but said voters should decide the issue through a constitutional amendment. He also sought to portray Lujan Grisham’s stance on abortion as out of touch with most New Mexico voters.

Lujan Grisham ultimately won reelection, however, and earmarked $10 million for a new abortion and reproductive health care clinic in Doña Ana County, part of a public works package that’s still awaiting final approval.