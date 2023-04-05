7 egg-cellent activities for this Easter weekend

Easter falls this weekend and the spring season is in full bloom. The colors are brighter and there are more outdoor activities for those tired of being cooped up indoors. So, if you and some bunny are looking for something to do this weekend, here are some egg-cellent options.Got an event we should know about? Reach out to features@abqjournal.com.

Batter up

The Albuquerque Isotopes continue the opening homestand of the season this weekend with more games against the Salt Lake Bees.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8. The series finale starts at 1:35 p.m. Sunday, April 9, and features a pre-game Easter candy hunt on the field from 12:30-1 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $9. To buy tickets in advance visit, milb.com/albuquerque

The hunt is on

Expo New Mexico is hosting the second annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8.

Egg hunt times are 10:30 a.m. for infants to 3 years old; 11:30 a.m. 3-5 years; 12:30 a.m. 5 and older. The event is free and is BYOB (bring your own basket). Parking at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE, is $7.

Keep searching

The Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque will also be hosting an Easter egg hunt.

The search begins at 10 a.m. sharp at Hartnett Park, 6718 Rio Grande Blvd. NW. Participants will need to bring their own baskets.

Find a good book

The Friends of the Public Library will hold a sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The sale, which includes books, CDs and DVDs, will take place on the lower level of the Main Library, 510 Copper Ave. NW. Admission is $2 for nonmembers, free for Friends of the Public Library members, or free after noon. For more information visit friendsofthepubliclibrary.org

All you have to do is cask

Sidetrack Brewing Co. is hosting Cask Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Participants can sample from casks from 13 New Mexico breweries. The 21+ event is $30, plus fees, at eventbrite.com. Tickets include a commemorative glass, a sample from each cask and a pint of your favorite. Los Pookies food truck will be on site if you need to purchase some nibbles. Sidetrack Brewing is located at 413 Second St. SW.

Coming together

Artist Susan Roden will be leading a collaborative banner (prayer flag) workshop 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The workshop will take place at the Jemez Springs Public Library, 30 Jemez Springs Village Plaza.

The Mission Street Arts artist-in-residence will also host Open Studio Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9. MSA is located at 45 Mission Street in Jemez Springs. Email billyehret@missionstreetarts.com to register.

Going ape

The ABQ BioPark Zoo is kicking off a month-long celebration of great apes with “Great Ape-ril.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, chimpanzees will take center stage in the education stations. Orangutans will be featured April 15, and gorillas on April 22.

On Sunday, April 9, 16 and 23, the zoo will be hosting “Great Ape-ril: Ape Walk Tour” at 1:30 p.m.

The events will give zoogoers the chance to see babies Bulan the orangutan and Mashika the gorilla.

Regular admission tickets run $1-$14.50, with children 2 and under free. “Ape Walk Tour” tickets run $65 and include admission. Tickets can be found at abqbiopark.holdmyticket.com. The BioPark Zoo is located at 903 10th St. SW.