Editorial: Mayor’s proposed ‘no frills’ budget a solid starting point

No more federal COVID money, and yet Albuquerque’s leaders aren’t proposing a tax increase — not even a hike in the price of coffee at senior centers.

Mayor Tim Keller’ $1.4 billion proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year looks to be a stronger effort at living within our means, investing in public safety and making expenditures more accountable.

Since Keller was first elected in 2017, the city has budgeted every year for 1,100 police officers, an admirable goal, but one city leaders always knew they wouldn’t meet. The department had 856 sworn officers as of last week. It’s not always been clear where all the leftover salary funds went.

City leaders prudently “sanded off” prior budgets that included funding for long-unfilled positions. It’s far better to budget for anticipated expenses rather than aspirational goals, so the mayor deserves credit for being forthright, especially given he had vowed to have 1,200 officers by this point in his tenure.

And that poses the question: Why does this proposed budget include funding for 1,000 police officers (and 40 more with federal funding) when hitting four-figure staffing has lasted but a hot second in the history of the department? It appears after a meeting with the Journal Editorial Board the administration is really banking — with your tax dollars — that a 40% bump in cadet pay to $60K at the police academy is going to bring in droves of successful applicants. Fingers crossed, but considering law enforcement is more a calling than a job and the rampant state of crime in Albuquerque, there’s likely more than the 26-week academy paycheck holding applicants back.

With a proposed 1% increase, APD’s $257 million budget would remain the largest in city departments by far, accounting for 31% of the general fund. Leftover salary money will stay in APD, and this investment in public safety should deliver on the public’s desire for more boots on the ground, more investigations and more arrests.

The mayor’s proposed budget makes other important investments in public safety.

There’s $3 million of operational funding for the long-delayed Gateway Center, which city leaders hope to open this winter with sobering and respite centers and wraparound services serving 1,000 people a day, as well as important funding to clean up illegal encampments, an effort that must continue to be funded.

And while housing doesn’t immediately come to mind under public safety, given the shortage of inventory, the $14 million for housing should help get more residents into safer situations.

And the general-fund allocation for the city’s new Albuquerque Community Safety department would increase by 46% to $17 million, enabling ACS to become operational 24/7. That’s critical if ACS is to become the non-threatening option Keller has envisioned, taking pressure off APD as it responds to 911 calls involving homelessness, intoxication and mental health. ACS is currently one shift short of being fully staffed.

This budget would also give city employees a 2% pay bump and ensure all nonseasonal employees, both part- and full-time, make at least $15 an hour. It calls for 7,014 employees, up 1.5% from the current budget and 16% from five years ago — including 33 more positions at APD and 18 in Solid Waste, though the city continues to wrestle with a high vacancy rate. The proposal also includes $16.9 million in salary increases to close gender pay gaps under a settlement regarding equal pay for equal work. Keller says the city could have fought out the collective action lawsuit for a decade and kicked the can down the road to future administrations, so he deserves credit for taking the hit while in office and correcting pay disparities.

Ditto for the mayor accepting head-on the fact the COVID gravy train is over. Albuquerque received about $259 million in pandemic relief and recovery money from the federal government between spring of 2020 and spring of 2022, enabling a surge in nonrecurring expenditures. Keller says “we’ve been living off the COVID one-time funding for the last couple of years to really balance our budget, and that’s pretty much all done.”

Kudos for putting that sentiment into action and reducing total citywide spending by $53.6 million.

The City Council will start its budget meetings on April 27. The mayor’s “no frills” budget is a good starting point.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.