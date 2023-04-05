 Las Cruces, other cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades - Albuquerque Journal

Las Cruces, other cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades

By Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The first $196 million in grants for a $1 billion federal program to repair and replace aging, sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines across the county were announced Wednesday.

The Transportation Department and its Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration announced that the city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, will get $10 million as the first grant recipient. Nineteen other communities will also get grants to help upgrade 270 miles (435 kilometer) of natural gas pipelines in 19 different states, although the government didn’t identify all the recipients.

Another nearly $400 million of grants will be announced later this year.

The grants, announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will be paid for with money from the infrastructure law President Joe Biden’s administration is touting in a series of events across the country.

“This funding to modernize our gas pipelines will help protect residents from dangerous leaks, create good-paying jobs, and reduce methane emissions in communities across the nation, particularly in rural and underserved areas,” Buttigieg said.

Several of the pipelines that will be repaired or replaced were installed decades ago, and some of them are leaking. Officials estimate that completing these repairs will help reduce methane emissions by roughly 212 metric tons a year.

Aging pipelines have been involved in fatal explosions and massive spills that have occurred over decades in California, Michigan, New Jersey and other states.

“Investments in pipeline safety are investments in community safety and our shared environment,” said PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown.

Home » News » Southern NM and the Border » Las Cruces, other cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NM-filmed 'Chupa' brings a modern myth to Netflix
ABQnews Seeker
Alex discovers a mythical creature living ... Alex discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather's shed – a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown ...
2
New Mexico Media Academy hopes to help grow ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
The NMMA will be built in ... The NMMA will be built in the iconic boiler shop of the Rail Yards and will be the institute's flagship campus.
3
LIVE UPDATES: Albuquerque Public Schools board to vote on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are the live updates to ... Here are the live updates to tonight's school board meeting, where board members are making a decision on next year's academic calendar. You can ...
4
7 egg-cellent activities for this Easter weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Easter falls this weekend and the ... Easter falls this weekend and the spring season is in full bloom. The colors are brighter and there are more outdoor activities for those ...
5
Second season of 'Schmigadoon!' channels musicals of the '60s ...
ABQnews Seeker
The second season of Apple TV+ ... The second season of Apple TV+ comedy debuts on Wednesday, April 5, and includes new original musical numbers.
6
Santa Fe Film Institute opens grant, scholarship program applications
ABQnews Seeker
Applications for all three programs, including ... Applications for all three programs, including the Regional Grant, the Imogene Hughes Scholarship for college students, and the SFFI High School Scholarship, are now ...
7
Santa Fe-based Parting Stone takes a dip in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
At 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, ... At 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, Parting Stone CEO Justin Crowe makes the pitch to the sharks. It will air on ABC.
8
Governor signs bill shielding health care providers amid simmering ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's status as a regional ... New Mexico's status as a regional haven for reproductive health care could be cemented for the forseeable future, after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed ...
9
Pete Buttigieg on airlines, trains and highways — and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Buttigieg's mother spent her formative years ... Buttigieg's mother spent her formative years in Santa Fe, and his parents met when they were teaching at New Mexico State University.