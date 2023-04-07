Talk of the Town: VA care, PNM merger, booting cars, soccer stadium and BioPark fountain

ABQ VA medical care has been excellent

DENNIS WHITE’S letter in the April 2 Sunday Journal Talk of the Town section describes his experiences at the Albuquerque VA as having failed to provide adequate care for service-connected disabilities, i.e., his need for migraine medication.

My experience with the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque has been excellent and beyond my expectations. I have over 45 years experience working as a medical professional in all of the Albuquerque medical centers and have found the care and attention provided to me was beyond reproach. Additionally, the professional medical staff, the support medical staff, the operations staff have always been of the most professional demeanor and conduct, courteous, generous with their time, proactive with my care, and offering assistance on navigating the VA system. They should be honored as having made an important contribution to New Mexico, N.M. veterans, and N.M. veterans’ families. I am thankful for their service to me and my family.

DAVID W. CASAS, Albuquerque

Make merger about electricity reliability

I THINK the important issue in the Avangrid-PNM merger is building a modern, high-tech system for moving electricity from where it is generated to where it is used, i.e. distribution, not “public power,” should be the focus.

Specifically, as California converts to electric cars, the plan is to generate electricity in states like New Mexico with good wind and solar resources and “wheel” it to the coast using a roughly trillion-dollar, high-tech distribution system that doesn’t currently exist and may need technologies that don’t currently exist. We need the management, technical skills and global experience of someone like Avangrid to transition to that future. If not, the risks of schedule delays, budget overruns and improvements that don’t work are too great.

We all expect to throw a switch and have electricity always come on, but this is not so in much of the world. Reliability through a 21st-century electric grid is what I believe should be THE issue in the Avangrid merger.

DAVID DIXON, Albuquerque

We can all help city reduce air pollution

AIR POLLUTION has spiked in areas of heavy fossil fuel operations.

Albuquerque is ranked 26th for most-polluted city in the U.S., worsening from 42nd in a 2021 report. At the state level, New Mexico recently enacted stricter methane emission controls on oil and gas operations, which saw input from environmental and industry groups alike….

Ground-level ozone and particulate matter are the most prevalent pollutants in Albuquerque-Bernalillo County that are of greatest concern. Particulate matter is primarily caused by wood burning and blowing dust.

Ground-level ozone is mostly caused by vehicle pollution, and levels often increase in the summer. Albuquerque receives non-local commuter traffic, which can result in greater levels of ground-level ozone and particulate matter. It is the state’s regional center for employment, higher education, retail and medical treatment.

We can ride bikes rather than drive cars, buy electric vehicles, recycle, use renewable energy and much more.

MIRANDA LUCERO, Albuquerque

Booting will make a bad program worse

MAYOR KELLER’S proposed ordinance to boot vehicles of alleged speed camera violators is a terrible idea.

Apparently it’s not enough for the mayor that, since the violation is a civil offense, those who elect to fight the citation find they are presumed guilty as they enter the administrative hearing and cannot confront or cross-examine their accuser, a camera.

What is next for the mayor, garnish their wages? File liens against their homes and bank accounts? Create more poverty by preventing citizens from being able to commute to work, provide for their families, drive their kids to school, travel to doctor appointments?

If Keller had researched this at all he would have discovered other cities that have speed cameras derive the same 50% pay, 50% don’t pay split as Albuquerque. Or is this simply a money grab for the city budget where 50% is not acceptable?

Booting citizen vehicles is not the answer. Of course, neither is the inability to contest these civil citations in a court of law.

ALLAN BABER, Albuquerque

Doctor knows wealth does lead to health

MATTHEW NARVAIZ’S March 28 article on county rankings in terms of “healthiness” as determined in a University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute study was interesting and unsurprising.

The study “found” Los Alamos County is healthiest and McKinley County is least healthy, with Bernalillo County landing in between. Further study would find Los Alamos County is the only N.M. county with no part being a medical care shortage area. Probably even more importantly, it would find the median family income in Los Alamos County is $123,677, more than three times McKinley’s $40,262 and 129% higher than N.M.’s median family income of $54,020.

Which is more important to Los Alamos County’s healthier outcomes, its access to adequate medical care or its access to cash? This pediatrician would vote for the second of these. Income matters.

DR. LANCE CHILTON, Albuquerque

Stadium a real threat to ABQ ballooning

THE ALBUQUERQUE Balloon Fiesta has been the largest revenue event to the city for 51 years. Yet with growth of the city, safety has diminish(ed with) less landing area and more obstacles to crash into.

Now the city wants to build the United’s stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park. This severely effects the Fiesta. Less parking, less balloon launch/landing area and another tall obstacle blocking (and) endangering flights. Placing a stadium in a heavily used and congested balloon park reduces the Balloon Fiesta’s event significantly. In 2022 (the) Albuquerque (economy) made $203 million from the Fiesta. Building a stadium will significantly reduce this because of the smaller park size. Building anything at the Balloon Fiesta Park seriously needs to look into the impact on ballooning in Albuquerque and the area, not just the fact there’s open space.

RICHARD WITTIE, Rio Rancho

Help shape NM in new energy economy

NEW MEXICO is no stranger to energy resources and development. New Mexico is one of the nation’s largest energy producers and its economic future is directly tied to energy development. …

Now, New Mexico is uniquely positioned to be a pioneer in fostering new and advanced energy technologies, which offer a promising solution to some of our most challenging climate and economic concerns. …

Which is why we are excited about New Mexico’s immense potential to be on the leading edge of new technologies — like renewables, carbon capture and storage (CCS), nuclear energy, advanced recycling, electric vehicle charging stations and more — which are poised to create thousands of jobs and transform not only New Mexico’s economy but the global economy and energy industry at large.

To take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity, we must act now. That is why we are convening leaders in the energy industry and Hispanic Business Enterprises at the USHCC/AHCC second annual energy summit April 20-22 in Santa Fe. Register at www.ushccenergysummit.com/page/2534689/register. This year’s focus will be on “Today’s Energy Economy” and include discussions on energy technologies, advancing ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) in the energy sector and getting the energy transition right….

RAMIRO CAVAZOS, President/CEO, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

ERNIE C’DE BACA, President/CEO, Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

Try to fix BioPark’s Doolittle fountain

THE DOOLITTLE fountain is a beautiful part of our civic heritage. The design and execution of it, and the vision and intent of Albuquerque to use public wealth to establish public art for the ages, is no different from what is behind celebrated public artworks throughout the world. But stewardship of the fountain was incompetent, dismissive, perhaps even combative with the artist, and there was no loyalty to the principle of “for the ages.” Can Albuquerque and the Arts Board rectify their heretofore poor performance and have a professional and independent review of whether the artwork can be salvaged, making sure that the artist, Shel Neymark, is respectfully and fully consulted in the review process?

TERRY STORCH, Albuquerque