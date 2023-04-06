Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on transfer portal, future UNM hoops teams and LSU-Iowa

LOBO FAITHFUL, we can only look forward. Those who entered the transfer portal, so be it. We want loyalty for our great fan base. Glad to hear Mash, House and Dent gonna give Lobo Nation another year. … I can still hear Mike Roberts getting so mad at Bobby Dibler when he called a foul on the Lobos. Ahh the memories! Enjoy retirement Bobby!

— Simon, Rio Rancho

I AGREE WITH George Scott’s point (on the transfer portal) with one condition. If the transferring player must sit out a year, so must the “moving on” coach. I suspect that many kids choose a program based on the coach’s ability to showcase their talent/take them to the Dance. Leaves a big hole if/when that mentor just up and moves on. Don’t think too many kids went to Iona other than Rick Pitino was there; now off he goes to greener pastures and they’re potentially high and dry. Player sits a year, coach sits a year. Only fair.

— Steve, Albuquerque

I PERSONALLY like the comment of … “it’s our shirts versus their shirts” The landscape has changed. Not all for better or worse.

— M Milkery

MEN’S BASKETBALL was better this season, Lady Lobo basketball, also. We fans enjoyed both having more competitive teams. Both coaches get an “F” for non-retention at the season’s end of the players who fled. The AD is to blame for allowing these seemingly admirable new players to be ignored by both coaches to “wander off” despite any apparent defects. So we fans will miss them and wonder why they were “let go!” If they were CEOs of any New Mexico businesses, their Board of Directors would chastise both coaches for their apparent mistakes.

— Sad in Nob Hill!

KUDOS TO Brian Dutcher and his Aztecs. He certainly has helped put the MTW conference in the spotlight. But with this success it has moved the Aztecs ever closer to realigning themselves with the Pac-12. It all makes sense, geographically, financially, and competitively.

— Bob, UNM Area

ANOTHER OMG MOMENT from the UNM men’s basketball program. Just imagine playing a conference schedule with UConn, Creighton, Marquette, Xavier and Providence, Not to mention rebuilding programs on the way at Georgetown and St John’s. Big East (with) football? Absolutely delusional.

— Mark in Albq

UNM men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino likened the Mountain West to a “West Coast version of the Big East, but with football” in the Journal’s weekend college basketball coverage. — Randy

BEING RAISED in Iowa I was hoping for a Hawkeye win. Congratulations to Coach Mulkey, her fourth NCAA championship. The trophy was well earned capping off a season with but two losses. Accolades aside postgame antics of two of the LSU players were beyond unsportsmanlike. Each of the players made hand gestures and faces directed at the Iowa national player of the year. Losing by 17 points was one thing but to watch one of the most disgusting acts in college sports was most unbelievable.

— Harry From The Heights