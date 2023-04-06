Tax cuts, $500 rebates not a sure thing as governor wrestles with whether to sign tax package

SANTA FE — Hold those rebates and tax cuts — at least for now.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday she’s “wrestling” with whether to sign a massive tax package that would provide $500 rebates to New Mexico taxpayers and a reduction to the tax consumers pay on most goods and services.

Specifically, the governor expressed concern about whether the financial hit posed by the expanded incentives and rate reductions included in the package might lead to future spending cuts in New Mexico, which relies heavily on the oil and natural gas industries as a revenue source.

“I am really very mindful that we probably should be a little more prudent,” Lujan Grisham said during a Wednesday news conference at the state Capitol. “That will be by far the biggest tax package without any recurring revenue coming in … in the history of the state.”

“I don’t know that it’s sustainable,” she added.

While Lujan Grisham pushed for some of the provisions in the tax package, including rebates and a reduction in the state’s gross receipts tax rate, she urged lawmakers during the final week of this year’s 60-day session to scale back the legislation.

Some changes were subsequently made, including phasing in the gross receipts tax rate reduction over four years, and stipulating the tax cuts will be undone if future revenue amounts drop below a certain level.

But the tax package is still estimated to cost the state more than $1.1 billion in annual foregone revenue once its fully implemented in 2027 — and $666 million in the current budget year.

Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, the chairman of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee, said he and other legislators involved in crafting the tax package met with the governor and top staffers during the session’s final stanza.

“The ball is in her court,” Lente said in a Wednesday interview. “I think we all felt we did good work in the session and addressed her concerns.”

He also said he has not had additional conversations with the Governor’s Office about the tax bill since the session ended March 18.

Unlike spending bills, the governor does not have line-item veto authority on tax bills.

That means Lujan Grisham has to either sign or veto the entire measure by Friday, which is the deadline for acting on bills passed during this year’s session.

If she were to veto the tax package, it’s possible Lujan Grisham could call lawmakers back to Santa Fe for a special session to craft a new slimmed-down package, though she did not specifically mention such a possibility on Wednesday.

But the governor did says she’s committed to tax reform in New Mexico at a sustainable pace, citing changes in recent years that included expanding the annual limit on film incentive spending and the establishment of a child tax credit of up to $175 per child.

New Mexico is currently in the midst of an unprecedented revenue bonanza fueled by an uptick in consumer spending and record-breaking oil production levels in the Permian Basin in the state’s southeast corner.

Lawmakers entered this year’s session with an estimated $3.6 billion in “new” money available — or the difference between projected revenue and current spending levels.

That revenue windfall allowed legislators to create new permanent funds for conservation programs and provide state employees and teachers with salary increases, while still having enough money left over for rebates and tax changes.

However, Lujan Grisham cited the historic volatility of New Mexico’s oil and natural gas industries, which currently make up nearly 40% of direct state revenue.

“I’m proud of the diversifications we’ve made, but they’re not enough to replace a giant loss in oil and gas,” she said, referring to the possibility of a sustained drop in production.

She also cited sweeping budget cuts that were approved in states like Kansas and Missouri following big tax cuts, saying such cuts were targeted at public schools and health care programs.

The tax package is one of 71 bills that were still awaiting final action Wednesday, even after the governor signed off on 59 bills.

The measures signed Wednesday included bills doubling the number of allowable free fishing days per year, eliminating court fees in certain types of cases and prohibiting discrimination against individuals with physical or mental disabilities in determining organ transplant recipients.