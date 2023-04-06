APS board approves calendar without early-release

Many Albuquerque Public Schools students will have a new calendar next school year — with a key change from the district’s original proposal.

Amid what member Josefina Domínguez called “loud and (clear)” concerns from the community about a proposal to release many elementary and middle-schoolers early on Wednesdays, the school board approved a different calendar that nixed that idea, apparently maintaining normal school hours throughout the week.

“It’s not going to be a perfect year. But I think … we have our best foot forward to start with this next school year,” board President Yolanda Montoya-Cordova said. “It doesn’t mean that this is going to be in perpetuity.”

Among thousands of respondents to a community survey about the new calendar, about 54% of people said they didn’t support the early-release Wednesdays idea. The board approved the second calendar 5-1, with Vice President Peggy Muller-Aragón as the lone “no” vote.

The district’s revamped calendar — which shortens the summer break, bumps up the first day of school and moves out the last day for many students — comes as a response to recently-approved legislation that extended the minimum amount of class time to 1,140 hours.

That bill, House Bill 130, also allows for some instructional hours to be used as professional work time for educators, which was, in part, the impetus behind the district’s original idea for early-release Wednesdays.

The calendar that was ultimately approved adds seven more professional development days for most kindergarten through eighth grade teachers, according to district staff.

District officials also unveiled proposed different start times for schools, which would see some elementary schools starting at 8:05 a.m. and others at 9:15 a.m., middle schools beginning at 7:30 a.m., and high schools starting at 8:40 a.m.

Currently, elementary schools start at either 7:45 a.m. or after 9 a.m. Middle schools tend to begin around 8:15 a.m., and high schoolers start around 7:25 a.m.

Legislative analysts, district officials and board members have touted increasing class time as a way of moving the needle on student achievement.

“Our kids need to be in school more,” board Secretary Courtney Jackson said. “We need to give our kids as much quality instruction time … as absolutely possible.”

Still, teachers and other front-line educators have often expressed doubts about that idea.

“I don’t think anybody really believes that longer days … or more days with students is going to address what politicians think it’s going to address,” Toni Seidler, a teacher at Garfield STEM Magnet and Community School, told the Journal on Tuesday.

Still, Seidler said that a big plus for the new calendar was the early-release Wednesdays for elementary and middle school students, pointing to the fact that many teachers in those schools must give up their prep time to collaborate.

Not all teachers were of the same opinion.

Katrina Garcia Spillman, a special education teacher at Edward Gonzales Elementary School, told board members Wednesday that the early-release proposal makes scheduling difficult, especially affecting special education students, and expressed concerns that transportation issues might preclude some families from being able to get their kids to and from school.

“I’m worried that the short Wednesdays … will just result in more absences,” Spillman said.

Despite her vote to adopt the calendar without the early-release Wednesdays, Domínguez said the “unfortunate consequence” was that embedded professional work hours are needed for teachers.

“If we want teachers to be well prepared, the state needs to invest because in the end it does impact student learning,” she said.

The calendar is due to the state Public Education Department next Friday, on April 14.