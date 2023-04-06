Organ Mountain makes splashy football hire: Championship coach, but with off-the-field drama

New Mexico’s high school football coaching ranks gained a prominent new member on Wednesday.

Kenny Sanchez, who won two mythical national championships coaching Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, Nevada, and who is a past national coach of the year, was announced Wednesday as the new head coach at Organ Mountain in Las Cruces.

“Welcome to the Family,” Organ Mountain posted on its Twitter account.

Efforts to reach Sanchez for an interview were unsuccessful. He replaces Steve Castille, who stepped down earlier this year.

Sanchez takes over an Organ Mountain program that finished 3-7 last season, and had to endure the tragic death of one of its players, Abe Romero, who died a few weeks after being injured during a play in a game at Deming.

But the Knights are getting an above-the-title coach in Sanchez.

He won four state championships (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) in Nevada at Bishop Gorman, one of Las Vegas’ most prominent programs.

USA Today crowned Bishop Gorman national champions in 2015 and 2016. MaxPreps named the school national champs in 2016, and also tabbed Sanchez as its national coach of the year that season. He went 65-8 in his time at Bishop Gorman.

Sanchez, however, does bring some baggage with him to Organ Mountain.

According to the Las Vegas Sun, Sanchez was arrested in February 2017 after failing to show up for a court date relating to a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery the previous Christmas.

He was given a bench trial in May 2017 on that charge, and found not guilty. The judge in the case said she believed that Sanchez had been falsely accused by his then-fiancee, who later recanted her allegation, according to a story in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sanchez resigned from Bishop Gorman in January 2020. In June of that year, he was hired as the head coach at Menendez High in St. Augustine, Florida, south of Jacksonville.

But his tenure lasted just two games. He was fired, according to a newspaper report, following an altercation the coach had with the school’s athletic director.

Sanchez joined Sarasota (Florida) High as director of football operations prior to the 2021 season.

Clearly by hiring Sanchez, the Knights hope to not just dramatically close the gap between themselves and the other two Class 6A programs in the city, Las Cruces High and Centennial, but put themselves in a position to challenge all of the state in the postseason.

“I am excited for our staff and players to be able to compete against a coach that has the résumé of coach Sanchez,” Centennial coach Aaron Ocampo said.

Tony Sanchez, Kenny’s brother, is the current wide receivers coach at New Mexico State and is a former head coach at UNLV. He was the head coach at Bishop Gorman before his brother took over before the 2015 season.

“I really don’t know him personally,” Las Cruces coach Mark Lopez said of Kenny Sanchez. “I’m just assuming from the family tree that he’s a heck of a coach.”

It has been 21 years since Organ Mountain – then known as Oñate – played for a state football championship. The year was 2002. Tony Sanchez was an assistant coach on that team, and so was current Volcano Vista head coach Chad Wallin.

Organ Mountain is expected to open its 2023 campaign on the road vs. Albuquerque High.