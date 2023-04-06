APS takes some of its first steps in repurposing schools

While a plan is always subject to change, Albuquerque Public Schools has a tentative one for right-sizing the district.

Wednesday night, the school board took some of the first steps on that plan.

Board members approved boundaries for three elementary schools, getting the ball rolling on plans to repurpose or re-imagine what those schools will look like in the coming years as part of a larger effort responding to declining enrollment in the district over the past 10 years.

Notably, for La Luz Elementary School, that means moving forward with the district’s roadmap, announced last week, to shift students out this coming fall and into nearby MacArthur Elementary School — two years sooner than was originally planned.

That announcement was met with some shock from the school community.

“For the community this is, it’s very hard, and I can imagine that they’re heartbroken and that they’re disappointed,” board President Yolanda Montoya-Cordova said.

It’s also not clear whether all La Luz teachers will make the move to MacArthur.

“The reality of this particular situation is that even if we move all of the students from La Luz to MacArthur, we would not have a need for every teacher to just move over,” Associate Superintendent Amanda DeBell told board members.

That’s a process for the district Human Resources office to work through, but those teachers will have priority when it comes to placing educators next year, DeBell added.

The new boundary map for MacArthur absorbs La Luz, which is around a mile southeast.

Approving the boundary changes makes way for APS to move forward with leasing the La Luz property out to The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy for the next school year. The sign language academy, which is currently split across three campuses, is planning to build its own, roughly 5-acre campus, but says it may have to extend the completion date to two years.

That’s also how long APS has said it wants to lease the La Luz building.

With the boundary approvals, the school board also got the ball rolling on the district’s plan to convert two schools — Janet Kahn School of Integrated Arts and Corrales Elementary School — into schools that also serve middle schoolers.

Under the plan, both schools would add a middle school grade over each coming school year, with Corrales also adding pre-kindergarten at the tail end of that rollout. Janet Kahn will lose its boundaries in favor of serving students from across the city, and Corrales’ boundaries would more or less look the same, just changing to allow middle-school students to stay.

For Corrales, part of the goal is to keep more students in APS, the district has said, noting that the school currently loses 60% of its students to schools outside of the district once they finish elementary school.