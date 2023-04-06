Farmington’s Silseth gets another start at Isotopes Park — this time against the pros

Some things you’d just like to forget.

Just ask Chase Silseth.

“I pulled in, I got on the concourse, looked (out) for the first time and I had that terrible, terrible memory,” he said about his arrival at Isotopes Park, “of losing the state championship game here.”

A Farmington native and Piedra Vista High School alumnus, Silseth was referencing a 14-3 demolition at the hands of La Cueva in the 2018 Class 6A state final at Isotopes Park.

“It had the potential to be a really good game and it turned out to be really bad,” former Piedra Vista head coach and current La Cueva assistant Mike McGaha said.

Friday will be different. Family and friends will be in town as Silseth, 22, takes the mound for Salt Lake against the Albuquerque Isotopes, undoubtedly one of the sweeter chapters in what’s been a meteoric rise from prep standout to starting pitcher in the big leagues.

Friday will also be a testament of sorts to simply sticking with it. The 2018 New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year, Silseth was “the guy,” as McGaha said, on a state runner-up team and was recruited as such, eventually signing with Tennessee.

Silseth put up a 1-1 record and 4.35 ERA with 24 strikeouts to boot over 20.2 innings of work in Knoxville – as a true freshman, in the SEC, for the 40-21 Volunteers. There’s having it good and there’s having it great, and from the outside looking in, Silseth fell firmly in the latter category.

But it just wasn’t right. Silseth hit the transfer portal after his freshman year and while McGaha didn’t understand it at first, he supported the confidence required to make an uneasy decision.

“He just didn’t fit in there,” McGaha said. “It’s like, ‘Tennessee is not the only place in the world.’ I applauded it.”

Silseth landed closer to home at the College of Southern Nevada in Clark County, Nevada and pitched his way to a 2.08 ERA over six starts in his sophomore year, the benefit of a retooled work ethic.

The University of Arizona came calling and he made the most of his next opportunity, becoming the Wildcats de facto ace before he was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

And a little under 10 months later, Silseth made his MLB debut against Oakland, spinning six scoreless innings with a fastball peaking at 98 miles per hour in a 2-0 win on May 13, 2022.

He was the fastest player in the 2021 draft to make it to the major leagues, debuting only days before his 22nd birthday.

“It’s just one of those things that you look at and say, ‘I accomplished this,’ ” he said, “‘and I feel really good about it and I take a lot of pride in it.’ But that’s not going to keep you in the big leagues for 10-15 and how long I wanna play. I take it in, flush it, let that encourage me a little bit. But you got to keep pushing on.”

Silseth was eventually sent back down to Double-A Rocket City (Alabama) after seven total starts in the bigs. How he got there – and what changed for him – wasn’t lost on him.

“Hard work really does pay off … I mean, it really does get you places,” he said. “If you just keep on the pedal and keep going, you’re gonna get rewarded in some way.”

As for others? They’re more than excited to see the kid from Piedra Vista take the mound in his home state.

“He’s the same as he was when was 10 years old,” McGaha said. “I get a big kick out of watching him pitch on TV because he’ll make a bad pitch and he’ll stomp around the mound. You watch him real close, he kind of makes a snarl with his lip when he gets a little bit fired up inside.

“The way he carries himself, he knows he belongs.”

Silseth knows, too.

“I can have high confidence,” he said, “but I’m not trying to get too high on myself. Just trying to take it day-by-day and when Friday comes around, give it my best shot and do what we can do.”

Friday will mark his second start of the young season. He is 1-0, having tossed five innings of two-hit, shutout ball, with six strikeouts, in his 2023 debut last week against Sacramento.

NOTE: Four Salt Lake pitchers combined on a seven-hitter Wednesday night in a 4-2 victory.

