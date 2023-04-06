 Early morning fire leaves 1 injured and 4 families displaced in NE Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Early morning fire leaves 1 injured and 4 families displaced in NE Albuquerque

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

One woman was injured and four families were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex south of Montgomery on Tramway early Thursday morning, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.
AFR responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the Sandia Vista Apartments at 901 Tramway NE. A total of 14 trucks arrived at the scene. The first crew members on scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the first level of the apartment complex but were able to extinguish it quickly preventing the fire from spreading to any of the other units in the complex, said Jonathan Justus, an AFR spokesman, in a release.
“One female civilian … suffered burn injuries to her feet,” the release said. “The age of the civilian and cause of the burns are unknown at this time.”
He added there were four occupants dwelling in the apartment that caught fire. Three were adults, one child, two dogs and one bird.
He said the families were able to self-evacuate, and management at the apartment complex is seeking housing for the displaced families.
Management will contact the Red Cross if they are unable to find housing, Justus said.
He added that no other injuries to residents or the fire fighters were reported.
The cause of the fire has not been released.

