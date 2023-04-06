 Japan's army says helicopter carrying 10 crashed into ocean - Albuquerque Journal

Japan’s army says helicopter carrying 10 crashed into ocean

By Mari Yamaguchi / Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A missing Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members is believed to have crashed into the sea off a southern island after objects appearing to be aircraft parts were spotted in the area, an official said Thursday.

The UH-60JA Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on Thursday afternoon while on a reconnaissance mission north of Miyako island, the head of the Ground Self Defense Force, Yasunori Morishita, said at a news conference.

Debris believed to be aircraft parts was spotted in the area, about 1,800 kilometers (1,120 miles) southwest of Tokyo, he said.

The government is aggressively building up its defense capability in southwestern Japan in response to China’s increasingly assertive military activity in the region, including Taiwan.

Kyodo News said Japanese coast guard ships also found traces of oil that may be related to the missing helicopter, but officials declined to confirm the report.

Morishita said the helicopter was stationed at a key regional army base in Kumamoto prefecture on the southern main island of Kyushu, and one of its 10 crew members is the division commander, Yuichi Sakamoto.

Morishita said the helicopter disappeared from radar earlier than previously thought.

NHK public television earlier said the helicopter disappeared from radar about an hour after it departed from Miyako island and about half an hour before its scheduled return.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the Defense Ministry is investigating.

Home » News » World » Japan’s army says helicopter carrying 10 crashed into ocean

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
New Mexico's largest wildfire: Devastation lingers one year since ...
ABQnews Seeker
Take a look at how life ... Take a look at how life is forever changed in the communities of Mora Valley.
2
APS board approves school calendar without early-release
ABQnews Seeker
Amid what one board member called ... Amid what one board member called "loud and (clear)" concerns about a proposal to release many students early on Wednesdays, the school board approved ...
3
Tax cuts, $500 rebates not a sure thing as ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hold those rebates and tax cuts ... Hold those rebates and tax cuts — at least for now.
4
Pete Buttigieg on airlines, trains and highways — and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Buttigieg's mother spent her formative years ... Buttigieg's mother spent her formative years in Santa Fe, and his parents met when they were teaching at New Mexico State University.
5
Governor signs bill shielding health care providers amid simmering ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's status as a regional ... New Mexico's status as a regional haven for reproductive health care could be cemented for the forseeable future, after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed ...
6
APS takes some of its first steps in repurposing ...
ABQnews Seeker
The APS school board got the ... The APS school board got the ball rolling on its plan to right-size or reimagine three elementary schools after approving boundary changes for all ...
7
17-year-olds accused of killing boys at West Side mobile ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three 17-year-olds accused of killing two ... Three 17-year-olds accused of killing two teenage brothers earlier this year on the West Side later discussed robbing the boys' family of the money ...
8
Aerial tour of Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire demonstrates scope ...
ABQnews Seeker
"It's sad to see all that ... "It's sad to see all that gone — not only to see it gone, but to see how much is destroyed or dead," said ...
9
NM-filmed 'Chupa' brings a modern myth to Netflix
ABQnews Seeker
Alex discovers a mythical creature living ... Alex discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather's shed – a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown ...
10
New Mexico man charged in Arizona woman’s disappearance. He ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico man federally charged ... A New Mexico man federally charged in the 2021 disappearance of Ella Mae Begay had been scheduled to stand trial this month in Grants ...