After three days of closure following a municipal water leak, Taos Ski Valley has reopened just ahead of the last weekend of the ski season. Despite the closure, the resort will still be ending its season on April 9.

All lifts should be in operation, weather permitting, with the exception of Rueggli and Gondolita.

The Bavarian Restaurant, the Phoenix Grill and Whistlestop Café have all returned to full service as well.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.