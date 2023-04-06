 Cibola High School JROTC heading to Virginia for national competition - Albuquerque Journal

Cibola High School JROTC heading to Virginia for national competition

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Members of the color guard for the Cibola High School JROTC, from left, Caleb Moore, 18, Aidan Scruggs, 17, and Kaden Moyer, 15, practice before competing against other schools in the state during an event at their school, Saturday, April 1, 2023.

These high school students get ready for practice at 6 a.m. They march along empty hallways, fully uniformed, moving with slick precision. Composure is everything.

Now, Cibola High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps are taking those skills to the national level.

The students were selected to compete at the 2023 Marine Corps National JROTC Drill Championship next week based off of their skills.

“We got selected because I think they saw the most out of all the other schools from the region, our team is really well put together and we have chemistry,” said Chloe Klein, a freshman at Cibola High School who has been involved with JROTC since middle school.

Members of the Cibola High School JROTC practice before competing in the armed exhibition during an event at their school, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Members of the team have been selected to perform in Fredericksburg, Virginia on a national level. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

JROTC is a federal program sponsored by the U.S. Army for middle and high schools across the country. The program aims to teach students values such as responsibility, leadership and citizenship.

Twenty cadets from the Cibola High Cougars, whose ages range from 14 to 18, will travel to Fredericksburg, Virginia along with U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Pedro Chamorro for the national championship on April 12.

The 18 best teams were selected to compete at the national level within two categories — armed and unarmed division, according to Chamorro. Cibola’s team will compete in the unarmed division.

Aside from the armed and unarmed inspections, teams will also participate in exhibition drills, where Cibola’s cadets will have to create a creative drill routine of their own of up to 40 minutes. The team’s color guard will also be competing.

Klein said the team trains every weekday before and after school.

“I really like it. It shows you leadership and it has taught me a lot, like how to lead people. It’s like the whole team is like a family now,” Klein said. “I feel like a lot of people think this program is just to enroll you into the military but it’s not like that, it’s just giving you a family.”

Members of the color guard for the Cibola High School JROTC, Kaden Moyer, 15, second from left, and Adrian Goins, 17, center, celebrate with their instructor Sgt. Pedro Chamorro after competing against other schools in the state during an event at their school, Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Cibola High’s JROTC team belongs to the fourth region, which includes schools west of the Mississippi and “all the way to Japan,” Chamorro said. The other school selected from this region is Kubasaki High School from Okinawa, Japan.

Rio Rancho High School will also be representing New Mexico at the championship only they will be competing in the armed division.

If cadets with the Cibola High School’s JROTC program manage to land a first or second place at the Virginia championship, they will get the chance to go to Army Nationals competition in Daytona Beach next month.

“It builds leadership, it builds camaraderie between the cadets, but what we enjoy the most and what our cadets believe in is the positive outlook that it gives to a city like Albuquerque,” Chamorro said.

Watch the team perform:

