 Guest column: Huge tax package puts too much of NM on chopping block; guv should veto it - Albuquerque Journal

Guest column: Huge tax package puts too much of NM on chopping block; guv should veto it

By John Arthur Smith / former chair, Senate Finance Committee and John Bingaman / SIC member, managing partner of Iron Creek Partners

The omnibus tax package, House Bill 547, passed by the Legislature and awaiting action by the governor is sounding alarm bells for New Mexicans like us who remember what ultimately pays for tax cuts when they are made too deeply and too quickly: our kid’s education, public safety, and health care quality and access.

If enacted, this legislation would set the state back $1.1 billion every year. While that might be doable this year, it frankly won’t be when oil and gas revenues decline, which remains unequivocally the state’s major source of funding.

You don’t need to look far to see the terrible effects such massive and abrupt tax cuts can have on our kids and families. In Kansas, huge tax reductions enacted in 2012 led to devastating cuts to education. School districts fired teachers, ended the school year early and, in some cases, closed down entire schools.

With 56 cents on the dollar of our state’s budget dedicated to education and another 27 cents on public safety and health care, it doesn’t take an economist to see we could be headed for Kansas-sized cuts in classrooms, hospitals, police stations and beyond. In New Mexico, we have seen again and again the consequences that result from a significant downturn in oil and gas revenues — and they too often fall on New Mexico families.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature have done a respectable job of making investments in education, health care and our economy while keeping strong reserves and setting aside some of today’s money for future years. This administration has also enacted a series of responsible and effective tax cuts over the last four years that are already saving low- and middle-income New Mexicans half a billion dollars.

To be clear, the tax package includes many laudable policies when evaluated individually — and the Legislature deserves credit for crafting them — but taken together, they present the state with a recurring price tag that is not worth the risk to long-term investments in education, health care and public safety. We need our elected officials to make decisions today that protect New Mexico families from losing services in future years.

As the elected leader of New Mexico, Gov. Lujan Grisham has a responsibility to future generations of New Mexicans to veto this bill. At the very least, it must be carved down to a more responsible size.

Home » Opinion » Guest column: Huge tax package puts too much of NM on chopping block; guv should veto it

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NM-filmed 'Chupa' brings a modern myth to Netflix
ABQnews Seeker
Alex discovers a mythical creature living ... Alex discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather's shed – a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown ...
2
New Mexico Media Academy hopes to help grow ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
The NMMA will be built in ... The NMMA will be built in the iconic boiler shop of the Rail Yards and will be the institute's flagship campus.
3
Guest column: Huge tax package puts too much of ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Governor should veto bill over ... OPINION: Governor should veto bill over $1.1B annual price tag.
4
Boxing Bear, SWOP collab on terpene-infused beer
ABQnews Seeker
SWOP Hop IPA features El Dorado, ... SWOP Hop IPA features El Dorado, Citra, Azacca and Cascade hops. The IPA is infused with terpenes derived from Cherry Kush, which is a ...
5
Las Cruces International Film Festival runs on local collegian ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Las Cruces International Film Festival ... The Las Cruces International Film Festival begins Wednesday, April 12, and runs through April 16 at locations around Las Cruces.
6
Wild Hearts exhibit reveals narratives through art
ABQnews Seeker
"We Live Stories" runs through April ... "We Live Stories" runs through April 30 at Placitas' Wild Hearts Gallery.
7
Farmington's Silseth gets another start at Isotopes Park -- ...
Featured Sports
Some things you'd just like to ... Some things you'd just like to forget.Just ask Chase Silseth. ...
8
MMA: Jackson-Wink teammates are at different spots in career ...
Boxing/MMA
Michelle Waterson-Gomez, shown in action last ... Michelle Waterson-Gomez, shown in action last July, has successful careers as an actress, stuntwoman and restaurant owner but still has the drive to compete ...
9
Organ Mountain makes splashy football hire: Championship coach, but ...
Featured Sports
New Mexico's high school football coaching ... New Mexico's high school football coaching ranks gained a prominent new member on Wednesday.< ...