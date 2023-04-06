 Albuquerque Public Schools has approved its 2023-2024 academic calendar. Here's what it looks like. - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Public Schools has approved its 2023-2024 academic calendar. Here’s what it looks like.

By ABQJournal News Staff

The Albuquerque Public Schools board on Wednesday approved the district’s academic calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

Here are key dates from the calendar, according to the district:

July 31, 2023: First day back for teachers and staff

Aug. 3, 2023: First day of school for all students

Sept. 1-4, 2023: Labor Day weekend; schools closed. Offices are closed Sept. 4.

Sept. 5, 2023: Professional development day for K-8 teachers (No school for K-8 students)

Oct. 6, 2023: End of the first grading period

Oct. 9, 2023: Indigenous Peoples Day. Schools and offices are closed.

Oct. 12, 2023: Professional development day for K-8 teachers (No school for K-8 students)

Oct. 13, 2023: Schools closed for fall break

Oct. 19-20, 2023: Parent/teacher conferences. APS Elementary and middle school students will be off Oct. 19; elementary and high school students are off Oct. 20

Nov. 6, 2023: Professional development day for K-8 teachers (No school for K-8 students)

Nov. 7, 2023: Students off for Election Day; teachers have a training day

Nov. 10, 2023: Schools and offices closed for Veterans Day

Nov. 20-24, 2023: Schools closed for Thanksgiving break; offices are closed Nov. 23-24

Dec. 21, 2023: End of second grading period

Dec. 22, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024: Schools closed for winter break

Jan. 8-9, 2024: Students off for teacher training days

Jan. 10, 2024: First day of second semester for all schools

Jan. 15, 2024: Schools and offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Feb. 16, 2023: Professional development day for K-8 teachers (No school for K-8 students)

Feb. 19, 2024: Schools and offices closed for Presidents Day

March 15, 2024: End of third grading period

March 22, 2023: Professional development day for K-8 teachers (No school for K-8 students)

March 25-26, 2024: Parent/teacher conferences. APS Elementary and middle school students will be off March 25; elementary and high school students are off March 26.

March 27-April 5, 2024: Schools closed for spring break/vernal holiday; offices closed March 29

April 26, 2023: Professional development day for K-8 teachers (No school for K-8 students)

May 24, 2023: Professional development day for K-8 teachers (No school for K-8 students)

May 27, 2024: Schools and offices closed for Memorial Day

May 31, 2024: Last day of school for students at schools with a traditional calendar

June 10, 2024: Last day of school for students attending a Transformational Opportunity Pilot School.

June 19, 2024: Schools and offices closed for Juneteenth

Full calendar

Full Day PD Option (2) by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

