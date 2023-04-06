Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs three crime bills, calls for more public safety legislation in New Mexico

New Mexico now has new laws targeting organized retail crime, straw purchases that deliver firearms to criminals and the theft of catalytic converters.

But after signing the legislative package Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made it clear she already has some crime and gun measures in her sights for next year.

She intends to pursue at least three firearms proposals — raising the age to purchase certain guns, imposing a waiting period on gun sales and banning AR-15-style rifles — in the 2024 legislative session.

The Democratic governor also said she wants to explore proposals that would require people who need behavioral health care to enter treatment, though she said the idea may not be scheduled for next year’s session, given the legal complexity.

“Be clear — more is coming,” Lujan Grisham said Thursday of her crime priorities.

Her remarks came as she signed three public safety bills that picked up bipartisan support in this year’s legislative session. At a police substation in Northwest Albuquerque, she approved:

— House Bill 234, creating new crimes and penalties to ease the prosecution of gangs or other groups of people stealing from grocery, big box and retail stores in an organized way, terrorizing customers and employees.

Lujan Grisham said her own security detail helped stop a shoplifter last month as she visited a Santa Fe store for Easter goodies ahead of an event for foster children.

Rep. Marian Matthews, an Albuquerque Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill, said the state’s largest city has seen an explosion of aggressive shoplifting by well-organized, violent crews.

“It’s an intolerable and demoralizing crime,” she said.

— House Bill 306, making it illegal to buy a firearm on behalf of someone who’s not allowed to have it or intends to use in a crime.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the city recently had to rely on federal prosecutors to step in when officers arrested a man they said was responsible for the purchase of nine weapons tied to 18 shootings.

But “a lot of these cases can’t be picked up” by federal prosecutors, Medina said, making it vital to have a specific state law against straw purchases.

Lujan Grisham also highlighted the role of House Republican Leader Ryan Lane of Aztec in getting the bill passed. He was the lead sponsor of the measure, and it picked up some Republican support, a rarity for a firearms bill.

— Senate Bill 133, requiring second-hand metal dealers to track from whom they buy used catalytic converters. The anti-pollution devices contain valuable metals, making them a target of thieves.

“We are getting the data that these law enforcement officers need to cut down on this crime,” Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said.

Lujan Grisham said she is already eyeing crime and gun proposals for the 30-day legislative session scheduled next year. In even years, lawmakers face restrictions on what non-budgetary bills they may introduce, but with the governor empowered to add specific proposals or topics to the agenda.

The governor said three gun bills that failed to make it through this year are likely to be taken up next year — proposals raising the minimum age to 21 for the purchase of certain firearms, establishing a 14-day waiting period and banning assault weapons.

Of the three, the assault weapons ban faced the most opposition this year even among Democrats, primarily centering on its legality in the wake of recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions and technical questions over how to define what qualifies as an assault weapon.

Republican lawmakers fiercely opposed the bills, contending they would target law-abiding gun owners while doing nothing to deter crime.

Lujan Grisham on Thursday also said she is interested in legislation that could be used to commit someone with an addiction problem to treatment. But she also said the idea would need careful vetting to avoid civil rights violations.

“We’re going to have to revisit, I believe, appropriate placements and potential temporary commitments for folks who have significant behavioral health issues and also drug addictions,” the governor said. “The due process requirements are critical, but they can also blindly get in the way of getting people the care and treatment they need.”