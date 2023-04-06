 Connecticut gov, Houston mayor trade barbs after Final Four - Albuquerque Journal

Connecticut gov, Houston mayor trade barbs after Final Four

By Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s governor took a shot at the city of Houston following the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four, which was held in that city last weekend.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who traveled to Houston and was on hand Monday night to watch the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team win its fifth NCAA Tournament championship, talked about his visit earlier this week on WPLR-FM’s Chaz and AJ show.

“After winning the semifinals, you walk around downtown Houston, which is butt ugly,” the Democrat said. “Not much there.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, also a Democrat, responded that he did not appreciate the governor “throwing shade” at his city after it went to the trouble to “feed you, dine you, host you, house you.”

“And you’re going to go back and talk about ‘butt ugly?’ Which end was he looking from?” Turner said on KHOU-TV.

Lamont made an apology of sorts on Thursday after being asked about his comments during an unrelated news event.

“We had a ball in Houston during the NCAA Final Four,” Lamont said. “The people there were incredibly gracious and welcoming for us, and the basketball game was pretty darn good as well.”

Lamont also emphasized that he was joking around on the radio show and said he enjoyed Turner’s response to his comments.

“He said: ‘Maybe the governor’s looking at the wrong end of a beautiful horse,’ ” Lamont said. “I guess I resemble that comment. I want to say more importantly that nothing compares to the beauty of that amazing basketball championship on Monday night.”

Home » News » Nation » Connecticut gov, Houston mayor trade barbs after Final Four

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Cibola High School JROTC heading to Virginia for national ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cibola High School students will compete ... Cibola High School students will compete at the 2023 Marine Corps National JROTC Drill Championship next week.
2
New Mexico's largest wildfire: Devastation lingers one year since ...
ABQnews Seeker
Take a look at how life ... Take a look at how life is forever changed in the communities of Mora Valley.
3
Why was someone wearing a gas mask at a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Test your local New Mexico news ... Test your local New Mexico news knowledge with the Journal's weekly news quiz.
4
Las Cruces International Film Festival runs on local collegian ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Las Cruces International Film Festival ... The Las Cruces International Film Festival begins Wednesday, April 12, and runs through April 16 at locations around Las Cruces.
5
Tax cuts, $500 rebates not a sure thing as ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hold those rebates and tax cuts ... Hold those rebates and tax cuts — at least for now.
6
Boxing Bear, SWOP collab on terpene-infused beer
ABQnews Seeker
SWOP Hop IPA features El Dorado, ... SWOP Hop IPA features El Dorado, Citra, Azacca and Cascade hops. The IPA is infused with terpenes derived from Cherry Kush, which is a ...
7
APS board approves school calendar without early-release
ABQnews Seeker
Amid what one board member called ... Amid what one board member called "loud and (clear)" concerns about a proposal to release many students early on Wednesdays, the school board approved ...
8
Early morning fire leaves 1 injured and 4 families ...
ABQnews Seeker
One woman was injured and four ... One woman was injured and four families were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in NE Albuquerque early Thursday morning.
9
Pete Buttigieg on airlines, trains and highways — and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Buttigieg's mother spent her formative years ... Buttigieg's mother spent her formative years in Santa Fe, and his parents met when they were teaching at New Mexico State University.
10
Tajine features many dishes for two, so bring a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Named for the famous Moroccan tajine, ... Named for the famous Moroccan tajine, this is the restaurant's signature dish.