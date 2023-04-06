 Bernalillo County ethics board: Elected official should not have told employee to 'shut up' - Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County ethics board: Elected official should not have told employee to ‘shut up’

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Debbie O’Malley

Bernalillo County’s ethics board has rendered its final order in a case involving former County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s conduct following an October 2022 public meeting.

The board issued a public censure of O’Malley for telling a county employee to “shut up” during a tense exchange.

In its written order, the Bernalillo County Code of Conduct Review Board called O’Malley’s behavior toward the employee “disrespectful” and “counter to the decorum required” of her public position. She had told the employee, Joe Noriega, to “shut up” after Noriega said she’d embarrassed herself moments before by calling her then-colleague, Charlene Pyskoty, a “bitch.”

“Although disagreements and flared tempers can be expected between members of the Board of County Commissioners, proper decorum must be maintained pursuant (to the county’s code of conduct) to preserve the public’s faith in and integrity of the Board of County Commissioners,” Kevin Sanders, the ethics board’s vice chair, wrote in the order.

The formal censure came about a month after the ethics board held a public hearing and determined that O’Malley had violated county code.

The board did not impose any fines in the case.

