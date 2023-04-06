How is Albuquerque Public Schools’ new academic calendar going to work? Here’s what you might have missed.

After months of waiting, the Albuquerque Public Schools board finally approved an academic calendar for next year last night.

The calendar, a different one from what the district originally presented in March, nixed a previous idea to release many younger students early on several Wednesdays throughout the year amid a flurry of community members speaking out against that plan.

Here are some of the things we know — and still don’t know — about the calendar the school board approved.

Teachers are split over the approach. What did we hear from them?

Some said they really liked the idea of releasing younger students early on Wednesdays, pointing out that it would afford them more time for collaboration with other teachers and prep work. Others, though, said that a mid-week short day would disrupt students’ routines, especially for special education students. Some also worried that letting students out early on Wednesdays would result in more absences, and others still were concerned that not every Wednesday would be a short day.

With respect to the shorter summer breaks, parents and teachers have worried about pushing an arguably already-early start to the school year even further. One parent told board members Wednesday that an earlier start date impedes on summer opportunities for students.

Is there any chance the calendar could change again?

With no regular board meeting scheduled for before the state Public Education Department deadline of next Friday for districts to submit their calendars, it’s unlikely for next school year. There is some flexibility in that deadline, a PED spokeswoman told the Journal, but that’s typically for school boards with meetings scheduled just after April 14.

Before approving the academic calendar Wednesday night, board President Yolanda Montoya-Cordova said that “it is not a perfect calendar,” and added that “we can always come back” after looking into how things go during the coming school year.

Wednesday early releases are out and extra professional development days are in. What does that mean for teachers and students?

According to the alternative — and ultimately approved — calendar that was given to the Journal last night, the additional professional development days for most K-8 teachers would not be school days for students. How exactly those days are meant to be spent is still subject to negotiation, according to an Albuquerque Teachers Federation email to teachers.

What do the new start times mean for kids who take the bus?

APS hasn’t yet released how bus routes might be impacted by some of the district’s new proposed class start times. Those draft start times, which the district has said would need to be staggered because of bus driver shortages, would see high school students going to school over an hour later, many middle schoolers starting about 45 minutes earlier, and 15- to 20-minute adjustments for elementary school students.

When the district unveiled its first calendar proposal in mid-March, it said it was mulling different start times for high schoolers because of research showing that later start times improve outcomes for teenagers, including in terms of attendance and academics.

Those start times are not approved yet, a district spokeswoman said, and there will be “a lot of discussion before a vote.”

