 Albuquerque police ID recent homicide victims - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police ID recent homicide victims

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives released the names of a man and woman killed in separate shootings across Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deceased have been identified as Victor Torres, 39, and Monique Garcia, 31.

Kristina Withrow, 44, and her son Kristian Crespin, 18, have been charged in the April 3 death of Garcia.

Police said Withrow handed Crespin a gun and told him to shoot Garcia after the women got into a dispute. Garcia was struck and later died from her injuries.

The March 31 death of Torres remains unsolved.

Police responded sometime before 2:45 p.m. to the shooting at Indian School and 12th. They found Torres fatally shot outside of a McDonald’s.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque police ID recent homicide victims

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NM-filmed 'Chupa' brings a modern myth to Netflix
ABQnews Seeker
Alex discovers a mythical creature living ... Alex discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather's shed – a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown ...
2
New Mexico Media Academy hopes to help grow ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
The NMMA will be built in ... The NMMA will be built in the iconic boiler shop of the Rail Yards and will be the institute's flagship campus.
3
Albuquerque police ID recent homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the names of a ... Detectives released the names of a man and woman killed in separate shootings across Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deceased ...
4
Bernalillo County ethics board: Elected official should not have ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County's ethics board has rendered ... Bernalillo County's ethics board has rendered its final order in a case involving former County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley's conduct following an October 2022 public ...
5
How is Albuquerque Public Schools’ new academic calendar going ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some of the things ... Here are some of the things we know — don’t — about the 2023-24 academic calendar the Albuquerque Public Schools approved this week.
6
Albuquerque Public Schools has approved its 2023-2024 academic calendar. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are key dates from Albuquerque ... Here are key dates from Albuquerque Public Schools' academic calendar for 2023 to 2024.
7
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs three crime bills, calls ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed three ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed three crime bills. But she intends to add more gun and public safety measures to next year’s legislative agenda.
8
Bumblebee statue set up in Downtown Albuquerque where Iron ...
ABQnews Seeker
Iron Man has been replaced by ... Iron Man has been replaced by a different franchise at the corner of Fourth and Lomas NW in Downtown Albuquerque.
9
Mamma mia! Pasta on the walls, roaches on the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Roaches and broken equipment wreaked havoc ... Roaches and broken equipment wreaked havoc in two Albuquerque establishments last week, bringing both restaurants into the red.