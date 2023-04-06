Albuquerque police ID recent homicide victims

Detectives released the names of a man and woman killed in separate shootings across Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deceased have been identified as Victor Torres, 39, and Monique Garcia, 31.

Kristina Withrow, 44, and her son Kristian Crespin, 18, have been charged in the April 3 death of Garcia.

Police said Withrow handed Crespin a gun and told him to shoot Garcia after the women got into a dispute. Garcia was struck and later died from her injuries.

The March 31 death of Torres remains unsolved.

Police responded sometime before 2:45 p.m. to the shooting at Indian School and 12th. They found Torres fatally shot outside of a McDonald’s.