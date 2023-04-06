 AG Raúl Torrez seeks civil rights division to help children - Albuquerque Journal

AG Raúl Torrez seeks civil rights division to help children

By Morgan Lee / Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor is seeking new authority to safeguard the rights of children in state custody amid allegations of inadequate care and protection.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez has won the backing of the Democratic-led Legislature in his mission to create a civil rights division in New Mexico — in the spirit, he says, of anti-discrimination work initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice in the late-1950s to desegregate schools in the South.

“We have state agencies that unfortunately have had a history of failing to adequately protect children in state custody,” Torrez said this week ahead of a Friday deadline for the governor to authorize — or veto — the civil rights initiative. “Our primary focus would be on the protection of children and particularly vulnerable children who are the victims of child abuse.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham expressed mixed feelings Wednesday about the bill, saying it might limit her administration’s leeway to overhaul the state’s lead agency for protecting children from neglect and abuse.

“That bill isn’t signed or vetoed, and I want (prosecutors) to have every tool,” Lujan Grisham said. “They have these tools already, in my view. … I think the concept is valid.”

Lujan Grisham in February announced plans to restructure the Children, Youth and Families Department amid allegations that children were neglected or abused in foster care and indications that foster children have routinely slept in the central offices of the overwhelmed agency.

Torrez points out that private civil litigation against child welfare agencies can result in financial settlements that don’t openly address civil rights violations or result in institutional changes.

“They waive their rights to talk about the litigation in any detail and also to demand large-scale corrective action,” said Torrez, the former district attorney for the Albuquerque area who won statewide election in November 2022.

He said a civil rights division could initiate investigations and seek broad injunctive relief by court order to address patterns of discrimination or other constitutional violations.

The new office would initially employ between five and 10 attorneys in addition to investigators and support staff, also pursuing other civil rights concerns such as consumer and environmental protection, he said.

“We are looking and will be looking at applying the law in that way, and … protecting groups that have been historically discriminated against, but also taking it into a more modern space, which is the protection of the civil rights of children,” Torrez said.

Torrez highlighted support from Democratic legislators as well as many House Republicans on a 51-13 floor vote in March.

Republican state Sen. David Gallegos of Eunice voted against the bill, even while championing other bills aimed at greater accountability at the Children, Youth and Families Department. Gallegos said he worries that anti-discrimination efforts won’t be evenhanded.

Separately, the governor signed a bill establishing new deadlines and procedures for regulators to follow when children are taken into state protective custody. Bill cosponsor and Republican Sen. Crystal Diamond said the legislation aims to ensure that children who are victims of repeated abuse get the utmost attention from the judicial system.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » AG Raúl Torrez seeks civil rights division to help children

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NM-filmed 'Chupa' brings a modern myth to Netflix
ABQnews Seeker
Alex discovers a mythical creature living ... Alex discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather's shed – a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown ...
2
New Mexico Media Academy hopes to help grow ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
The NMMA will be built in ... The NMMA will be built in the iconic boiler shop of the Rail Yards and will be the institute's flagship campus.
3
AG Raúl Torrez seeks civil rights division to help ...
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- New ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- New Mexico's top prosecutor is seeking new authority to safeguard the rights of children in state custody amid allegations ...
4
Albuquerque police ID recent homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the names of a ... Detectives released the names of a man and woman killed in separate shootings across Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deceased ...
5
Bernalillo County ethics board: Elected official should not have ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County's ethics board has rendered ... Bernalillo County's ethics board has rendered its final order in a case involving former County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley's conduct following an October 2022 public ...
6
How is Albuquerque Public Schools’ new academic calendar going ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some of the things ... Here are some of the things we know — don’t — about the 2023-24 academic calendar the Albuquerque Public Schools approved this week.
7
Albuquerque Public Schools has approved its 2023-2024 academic calendar. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are key dates from Albuquerque ... Here are key dates from Albuquerque Public Schools' academic calendar for 2023 to 2024.
8
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs three crime bills, calls ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed three ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed three crime bills. But she intends to add more gun and public safety measures to next year’s legislative agenda.
9
Bumblebee statue set up in Downtown Albuquerque where Iron ...
ABQnews Seeker
Iron Man has been replaced by ... Iron Man has been replaced by a different franchise at the corner of Fourth and Lomas NW in Downtown Albuquerque.