Man charged in apartment fire that displaced several residents

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

An Albuquerque man in the throes of an apparent mental health crisis allegedly started a fire in a Northeast Heights apartment complex last week, causing one woman to lose everything and four others to be displaced from their homes.

Christopher Romero (MDC)

Christopher Romero, 46, is charged with arson over $20,000, aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property and other offenses in the March 31 incident.

Romero is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

At the time of the incident, according to court records, Romero was on pretrial release in a 2022 case where he allegedly battered officers trying to arrest him during a fight with his sister.

His attorney could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Romero until trial, saying he “put the lives of all of the responding officers in danger, and he put the lives of everyone in the apartment building in danger.”

“Even if the defendant had been on house arrest, this case makes it clear that he still puts the people near him in danger,” according to the motion.

Albuquerque Police Department officers were called around 2:15 p.m. to the Candlelight Square Apartments in the 7500 block of Montgomery NE on Friday at around 2:15 p.m., according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Police said Romero’s brother, who lives in the complex with their mother, told them he woke up to the sound of his brother screaming at their mother. The mother told police Romero “trashed” the apartment while he yelled “(expletive) this family.”

The family locked themselves in a room and Romero tried to break in before leaving the apartment, pulling a fire alarm and breaking into another apartment, according to the complaint. Arriving officers found Romero on the balcony and he threw furniture, appliances and clothing at them.

Police said they tried to calm Romero by talking with him but he screamed they “couldn’t help him,” and repeatedly told them “just shoot me.” At one point, Romero held up a pellet gun and told them “I’ve got a gun, now you can shoot me,” but then he threw it at them.

Romero threw a kitchen knife at officers before starting a fire in the apartment and telling them he was “going to wait for it to burn down,” according to the complaint. Officers evacuated neighbors as the smoke became heavier and, eventually, Romero left the apartment and collapsed.

Police said the woman who owned the apartment lost everything in the fire and the ability to live there. Most of the woman’s belongings that Romero threw out of the balcony were also “damaged beyond use.”

Neighbors who lived in at least five other apartments were displaced as their homes were “not habitable” due to fire damage.

 

