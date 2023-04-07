 That new parking in the Downtown Albuquerque area? It's a mistake. - Albuquerque Journal

That new parking in the Downtown Albuquerque area? It’s a mistake.

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

The city of Albuquerque says it is dispatching crews Friday to fix a road-striping error on Third Street that inappropriately transitioned a driving lane into parking spaces.

City Municipal Development Director Pat Montoya said striping done this week on Third between Central and Hazeldine created angled parking spots in what should be the southbound driving lane.

“You’re driving southbound and, all of the sudden, there’s no place to go,” Montoya said. “Your lane isn’t there anymore.”

He said people had already started parking in the spots.

The city is not blaming the striping contractor who did the work, as Montoya said it relied on a plan the city provided. It’s yet not clear where the mistake occurred on the city’s end.

The correction will begin Friday and may disrupt vehicular traffic and pedestrian access in the area, the city said in a news release.

Montoya said Thursday evening he has not heard of any crashes or injuries resulting from the striping mishap, which he said was first reported to him by the city’s top official — Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael.

“He was on his way to a meeting … and called me and said, ‘Have you been down Third Street?’ ” Montoya said.

