Editorial: If it’s spring, it’s time for pro sports in the ABQ area

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Karl Hettler says Albuquerque is a baseball town. And he would know. The 80-year-old Hettler has attended every Isotopes home opener in the team’s 20-year history, including Tuesday night’s game that probably won’t be remembered so much for the Topes’ late-inning comeback as for the unseasonal weather.

Hettler, seated behind home plate, was one of 6,639 announced fans who bundled up and braved 50 mph wind gusts and temperatures in the 30s for what would be the coldest home game in franchise history. The loyal crowd was a testament to Hettler’s assertion the Duke City is a baseball town.

“No matter how cold it is, I’m out here to support them and hope for the best,” 32-year-old Rufilo Sena told the Journal’s Sean Reider while wrapped in a promotional blanket down the left-field line. “Win or lose, we love Albuquerque, and we love this team.”

Despite the weather, spring is in the air and professional sports is back in the Metro. That includes professional soccer with New Mexico United, and indoor professional football with the Duke City Gladiators. Fans of both of those teams can be equally adamant about Albuquerque being a soccer, or a football, town.

Many United fans are anxiously awaiting the team’s home opener at 7 p.m. on April 15 at Isotopes Park. Last season, the USL Championship team averaged more than 10,000 fans a match in only its fourth season. The prospect of a new stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park designed for soccer has no doubt excited many fans.

The Gladiators hosted their home opener April 1 at the Rio Rancho Events Center, albeit on artificial turf bought by the city of Albuquerque that has some Albuquerque voters feeling the burn. The Indoor Football League team will host its second home game at 6:05 p.m. Saturday against the Tulsa Oilers.

Professional athletes work hard, and their careers can be brief. That makes fan support all the more valuable. As Isotopes hitting coach, former big leaguer and former Lobo Jordan Pacheco told KRQE this week, “we had a lot of guys last year that played that don’t have jobs right now.”

So take the family out to the ole ballpark/pitch/field and support your favorite home-grown pro sports team — it’s a rite of spring. You’ll have a great time, and the players will appreciate you being there.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

