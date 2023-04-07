 Editorial: Teacher’s award an inspiration to us all - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Teacher’s award an inspiration to us all

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

It’s good to see folks doing good work getting recognized, and the kids at Lavaland Elementary School knew it was a big deal Monday when reporters packed the classroom of their fifth-grade teacher, who was presented a Golden Apple Award for teaching excellence.

Albuquerque’s Shannon Ryan has spent all of her 20-plus years as a teacher at Lavaland. A sign at the door of her classroom sums up her teaching philosophy: “Welcome to our classroom where the magic never stops and the adventure never ends.”

Students and others wrote nominations for Ryan, whose project-based learning has included underwater robotics, an imaginative mission to Mars program and a community garden she started at the school. “Miss Ryan is chill and very fun. When you are looking sad, she goes out of the way to see if you are OK,” read one nomination.

Ryan, not surprisingly, credited her students.

“I am really excited for my students because they are part of the process,” she said.

The students were excited, too. The Lavaland student body later assembled to recognize Ryan for her achievement.

“It’s not just a win for Miss Ryan, it’s a win for our school,” said Jonathan Kor, Lavaland dean of students.

It’s also a win for the students. Congratulations, Ms. Ryan, for a job very well done indeed.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

