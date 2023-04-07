Mark Ronchetti files lawsuit against firm he claims damaged his campaigns

Mark Ronchetti has run two unsuccessful campaigns as the Republican nominee for high-profile political offices.

In both cases, a political consulting firm prematurely launched his campaign websites before Ronchetti publicly announced his candidacies in those races, he contends in a lawsuit.

The suit alleges that Ronchetti had not finalized his decision to oppose incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham when the media obtained a live link to his campaign website in October 2021 announcing his candidacy for governor.

The “premature leak” forced his immediate resignation as a meteorologist for an Albuquerque television station, and damaged his campaign and employment prospects, Ronchetti alleges.

The lawsuit was filed against Go Big Media Inc., a Florida-based consulting firm that primarily serves political candidates.

Go Big Media denied the allegations in a response filed last month in 2nd Judicial District Court.

The firm argued in its response that “some other person or entity,” other than the firm was at fault, but offered no additional details.

The firm’s attorneys did not immediately respond Thursday to phone messages seeking comment.

The lawsuit alleges that Ronchetti didn’t approve either launch and was blindsided by media reports about the websites.

“On Oct. 21, 2021, the media obtained a live link to the completely unsecure draft website, and reported to the public that Mr. Ronchetti was running for governor,” the suit said.

The disclosure “occurred before Mr. Ronchetti had announced his candidacy, and in fact before he had made his final decision whether to run,” it said. “As a result of this leak, Mr. Ronchetti was forced to resign immediately and without warning from his job at KRQE-TV,” it said.

The Journal published an article on Oct. 22, 2021, reporting that Ronchetti had abruptly resigned from KRQE after the campaign website briefly went live.

The website was taken down shortly after the Journal inquired about it.

A longtime television meteorologist, Ronchetti has twice run unsuccessfully as a Republican nominee for statewide office.

In 2020, he lost his race for an open U.S. Senate seat to then-U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat. And in 2022, Ronchetti lost his bid to unseat Lujan Grisham.

Ronchetti alleges that Go Big prematurely “leaked” a draft campaign website in 2020 when he was considering his bid for the U.S. Senate.

Before Ronchetti announced his Senate candidacy, “the website became publicly viewable and was leaked to the media,” the suit alleges. The release was premature “to Mr. Ronchetti’s surprise and without his permission.”

The disclosure occurred on Jan. 6, 2020 — the last day of Ronchetti’s employment at KRQE and the day before he announced his candidacy.

Ronchetti regained his job at KRQE after his unsuccessful Senate bid.

“Go Big’s CEO stated that the premature leak of the website was a ‘mistake,’ apparently caused by inadequate password protection on the site as it was being prepared to go live,” the suit alleges.

The suit seeks undisclosed damages, alleging that Ronchetti experienced financial losses and damage to his reputation, his campaign and employment prospects as a result of the firm’s actions.