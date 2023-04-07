Cup refill: United gets more Rising

There’s nothing like a rivalry match to heat things up.

New Mexico United will host exactly that when it takes on Phoenix Rising FC in a third-round U.S. Open Cup match at Isotopes Park later this month. Third-round matches are April 25-27 and United had not confirmed a specific date as of Thursday evening.

United and Rising FC, two familiar USL Championship foes, have made a habit of clashing in the annual U.S. Open Cup. United is making its third tournament appearance this season and has drawn a matchup with Rising FC on all three occasions. New Mexico won the initial meeting in 2019, and Phoenix prevailed last season.

Both previous Cup contests took place in Arizona, and Thursday’s draw (with sites and matchups apparently determined by a drawing of sealed envelopes) giving New Mexico a home match was welcome news for United and its fans. NMU’s first three USL Championship games this season are on the road, including Saturday’s match at Monterey Bay FC. United did host NMSU UDA for a second-round Open Cup match on Tuesday, but that contest was played at Rio Rancho High School.

United coach Zach Prince and his players did not yet know what their Open Cup draw would be during Thursday morning’s media conference. They got half of what they had hoped for.

“The goal is to host,” Prince said. “We’re excited for that opportunity. I hope it’s an MLS team. You always want to play the best, and that could make it a great week.”

Two MLS sides (Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids) were in the same regional pod with United, but both drew home matches. In all, 48 teams will play compete in round three of the 100-team U.S. Open Cup, with eight MLS playoff teams from last season drawing byes to round four.

All 24 USLC clubs entered the tournament in round two and 20 advanced to round three. United is one of 11 drawn to host matches in the next round with five getting home contests against MLS opponents. New Mexico-Phoenix is one of two all-USLC matchups along with Oakland-Sacramento.

United and Phoenix Rising have developed a fairly intense rivalry in their brief histories, and the temperature increased last season.

NMU ended up playing back-to-back matches in Phoenix for the U.S. Open Cup and a regular USLC match in April, losing both by one-goal margins. United handed a depleted Phoenix club a 7-0 beating in a COVID-delayed match at UNM Soccer Stadium on May 24.

MAKING A SPLASH: Several players made their professional first-team debuts in United’s victory over NMSU UDA. That included local academy contract players Andres Robles and Miles Merritt, who made their presence felt in the second half. Robles assisted on a pair of goals by Josh Dolling.

No one made a quicker impact, however, than NMU newcomer Jose Ariel Sosa, who needed less than three minutes to bang home a goal in his debut. Sosa was on the finishing end of a well-placed cross from the right wing by Daniel Bruce.

“We had a lot of guys make their debut,” Prince said, “and these are guys you’re going to be seeing throughout the season. It’s always fun to see guys get that first pro match under their belts. I thought they looked comfortable and did a great job.”

NOTHING EXTRA: Tuesday’s Open Cup contest had the rare distinction of lasting exactly 90 minutes – no stoppage time at the end of either half.

No one minded. Not only did United have a comfortable lead (especially in the second half), but the evening’s brutal weather conditions had many fans scurrying for the exits well before the final whistle.

Saturday

NM United at Monterey Bay FC, 8 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming)