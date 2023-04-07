 Cup refill: United gets more Rising - Albuquerque Journal

Cup refill: United gets more Rising

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

There’s nothing like a rivalry match to heat things up.

New Mexico United will host exactly that when it takes on Phoenix Rising FC in a third-round U.S. Open Cup match at Isotopes Park later this month. Third-round matches are April 25-27 and United had not confirmed a specific date as of Thursday evening.

United and Rising FC, two familiar USL Championship foes, have made a habit of clashing in the annual U.S. Open Cup. United is making its third tournament appearance this season and has drawn a matchup with Rising FC on all three occasions. New Mexico won the initial meeting in 2019, and Phoenix prevailed last season.

Both previous Cup contests took place in Arizona, and Thursday’s draw (with sites and matchups apparently determined by a drawing of sealed envelopes) giving New Mexico a home match was welcome news for United and its fans. NMU’s first three USL Championship games this season are on the road, including Saturday’s match at Monterey Bay FC. United did host NMSU UDA for a second-round Open Cup match on Tuesday, but that contest was played at Rio Rancho High School.

United coach Zach Prince and his players did not yet know what their Open Cup draw would be during Thursday morning’s media conference. They got half of what they had hoped for.

“The goal is to host,” Prince said. “We’re excited for that opportunity. I hope it’s an MLS team. You always want to play the best, and that could make it a great week.”

Two MLS sides (Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids) were in the same regional pod with United, but both drew home matches. In all, 48 teams will play compete in round three of the 100-team U.S. Open Cup, with eight MLS playoff teams from last season drawing byes to round four.

All 24 USLC clubs entered the tournament in round two and 20 advanced to round three. United is one of 11 drawn to host matches in the next round with five getting home contests against MLS opponents. New Mexico-Phoenix is one of two all-USLC matchups along with Oakland-Sacramento.

United and Phoenix Rising have developed a fairly intense rivalry in their brief histories, and the temperature increased last season.

NMU ended up playing back-to-back matches in Phoenix for the U.S. Open Cup and a regular USLC match in April, losing both by one-goal margins. United handed a depleted Phoenix club a 7-0 beating in a COVID-delayed match at UNM Soccer Stadium on May 24.

MAKING A SPLASH: Several players made their professional first-team debuts in United’s victory over NMSU UDA. That included local academy contract players Andres Robles and Miles Merritt, who made their presence felt in the second half. Robles assisted on a pair of goals by Josh Dolling.

No one made a quicker impact, however, than NMU newcomer Jose Ariel Sosa, who needed less than three minutes to bang home a goal in his debut. Sosa was on the finishing end of a well-placed cross from the right wing by Daniel Bruce.

“We had a lot of guys make their debut,” Prince said, “and these are guys you’re going to be seeing throughout the season. It’s always fun to see guys get that first pro match under their belts. I thought they looked comfortable and did a great job.”

NOTHING EXTRA: Tuesday’s Open Cup contest had the rare distinction of lasting exactly 90 minutes – no stoppage time at the end of either half.

No one minded. Not only did United have a comfortable lead (especially in the second half), but the evening’s brutal weather conditions had many fans scurrying for the exits well before the final whistle.

Saturday
NM United at Monterey Bay FC, 8 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming)

Home » Sports » Featured Sports » Cup refill: United gets more Rising

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Editorial: If it’s spring, it’s time for pro sports ...
Editorials
OPINION: Diehard fans ready to return ... OPINION: Diehard fans ready to return to ballpark/pitch/field for local pro sport seasons.
2
Farmington's Silseth gets another start at Isotopes Park -- ...
Featured Sports
Some things you'd just like to ... Some things you'd just like to forget.Just ask Chase Silseth. ...
3
MMA: Jackson-Wink teammates are at different spots in career ...
Boxing/MMA
Michelle Waterson-Gomez, shown in action last ... Michelle Waterson-Gomez, shown in action last July, has successful careers as an actress, stuntwoman and restaurant owner but still has the drive to compete ...
4
Organ Mountain makes splashy football hire: Championship coach, but ...
Featured Sports
New Mexico's high school football coaching ... New Mexico's high school football coaching ranks gained a prominent new member on Wednesday.< ...
5
Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on transfer portal, ...
Featured Sports
LOBO FAITHFUL, we can only look ... LOBO FAITHFUL, we can only look forward. Those who entered the transfer portal, so be it. We want loyalty for our great fan base. ...
6
Standing tall: Mendoza's ready
Boxing/MMA
Brian Mendoza, a Cleveland High School ... Brian Mendoza, a Cleveland High School graduate and former UNM student, will challenge Sebastian Fundora on Saturday for the WBC interim super welterweight title.
7
Seckler stepping aside at Eldorado
Featured Sports
Quint Seckler, one of the state's ... Quint Seckler, one of the state's all-time great swim coaches, has resigned at Eldorado.
8
Soccer: New Mexico United pitches 6-0 shutout
Featured Sports
Downright inhospitable! The description fit both ... Downright inhospitable! The description fit both Tuesday night's weather and host New Mexico United, neither of which were kind to visiting NMSU UDA at ...
9
Baseball: Be it the Isotopes or the Dukes of ...
Featured Sports
Fans brave chilly weather for Isotopes ... Fans brave chilly weather for Isotopes opening night. Here's why they were in the stands.