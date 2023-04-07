In 1-vs.-3 tilt, Rio Rancho makes right move

RIO RANCHO – Seth Lee, contrary to the evidence, didn’t have everything go his way Thursday afternoon.

Most everything, though.

Rio Rancho High’s ace was only three outs from finishing off a complete-game shutout of Cleveland in a key District 1-5A showdown. But when the Storm got the first two batters on base in the seventh, Rams coach Ron Murphy made the walk to the mound.

He wanted the ball.

Lee was not ready to surrender it, and the coach said Lee asked Murphy for the chance to complete what he started.

Murphy’s response – according to Murphy, anyway – was, well, quintessential Murphy.

“Shut up and get off the mound,” he said, laughing.

Indeed, most everything surrounding Rio Rancho baseball comes with a midas touch these days. In a matchup of two of the top three ranked in Class 5A, it was No. 1 Rio Rancho, led by Lee, blanking visiting No. 3 Cleveland 6-0 on a rare pleasant weather day.

Lee yielded just three hits in six-plus innings, two of them to start the seventh.

“Just attack the hitter,” said the senior right-hander, who improved to 4-0. “We have a great defense, and they made a ton of plays for me today. I wouldn’t say it was all me.”

Cleveland (14-5, 1-2 in 1-5A) managed just a fourth-inning single by Austin Barela through the first six innings.

That was hardly enough to compensate for yet another fast start by Rio Rancho (16-1-2, 2-0), which scored three first-inning runs off Barela, including a solo home run to left by UNM signee Vascon Smith.

The Rams added a pair of runs in the second, another in the third. Meanwhile, Lee retired the first 10 Storm batters.

“His curveball is one of the best pitches he has,” said Rams senior catcher Josh Boyer. “And his ability to match it with his fastball? It’s very unhittable.”

Rio Rancho won its 14th straight game. Cleveland, meanwhile, has now been stifled in back-to-back games on back-to-back days by opposing aces. Wednesday, Volcano Vista’s University of Illinois signee, lefty Regan Hall, shut down the Storm offense with a 2-hitter in a 2-1 victory.

Then Lee on Thursday.

“You know what, he came in and he pounded the strike zone, and more than that, he used our defense for a lot of key outs,” Murphy said. “They hit the ball hard a few times, but because of our coaches and great scouting reports, we felt like we knew them pretty well.”

With runners at second and third and nobody out in the seventh, Dylan Archuleta was summoned to close for Rio Rancho. Which he did, perfectly.

“It was great,” Lee said. “That was obviously the best decision to get me out of there. … I felt good, but it was good to get a new arm in there.”

Said Murphy with more laughter, “After the game, (Seth) was, like, ‘Coach, that was the right decision.’ I’m, like, ‘Seth, we know.'”