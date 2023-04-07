State, local agencies prepare for pilgrims

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

It’s a beautiful day for a pilgrimage.

Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies will greet thousands of New Mexicans taking to state roads Thursday and Friday in the annual pilgrimage to Chimayó.

The centuries-old tradition will have people walking from as far away as Albuquerque, a 91-mile trek to El Santuario de Chimayó, a mile northwest of the Santa Cruz Reservoir.

The 206-year-old church is a National Historic Landmark and its walls are believed to hold sacred soil that has healing powers.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation said in a news release that the largest crowds are expected on Good Friday and the most-used route runs along U.S. 84/285 from Santa Fe to Española, through Pojoaque and Nambé.

DOT crews will be sweeping N.M. 84/285, 503 and 76 while traffic signs and electronic message boards will alert drivers with: “Watch for walkers. Proceed with caution,” the agency said.

The release said authorities will provide traffic control and security at the church as two medical units and one first aid station will be set up on N.M. 503.

And relief should be in sight as Santa Fe County will provide portable toilets.

Farther south, a smaller but still popular pilgrimage is the walk to Tomé Hill in Los Lunas. DOT said electronic signs will display the same cautionary message along that route on N.M. 47.

“Growing up in northern New Mexico, I have made the journey to El Santuario many times,” state Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna said in the release. “This long-standing tradition is a unique part of New Mexico culture. Now that I’m personally connected with NMDOT’s commitment to pedestrian safety, I am more aware of the dangers these walkers can face. For many years, the department has taken pride in preparing the roads for a safe journey and our role will continue for years to come.”

DOT officials said drivers should expect minor delays, drive slowly and give pilgrims plenty of room to walk. Those making the journey are encouraged to wear bright, reflective clothing and carry a flashlight along with plenty of water and other necessities.

Officials said walkers should also plan to carry their trash until they can “dispose of it properly” and – due to low humidity – should avoid smoking and open flames such as barbecues and fire pits.