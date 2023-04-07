 State, local agencies prepare for pilgrims - Albuquerque Journal

State, local agencies prepare for pilgrims

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

It’s a beautiful day for a pilgrimage.

Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies will greet thousands of New Mexicans taking to state roads Thursday and Friday in the annual pilgrimage to Chimayó.

The centuries-old tradition will have people walking from as far away as Albuquerque, a 91-mile trek to El Santuario de Chimayó, a mile northwest of the Santa Cruz Reservoir.

The 206-year-old church is a National Historic Landmark and its walls are believed to hold sacred soil that has healing powers.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation said in a news release that the largest crowds are expected on Good Friday and the most-used route runs along U.S. 84/285 from Santa Fe to Española, through Pojoaque and Nambé.

DOT crews will be sweeping N.M. 84/285, 503 and 76 while traffic signs and electronic message boards will alert drivers with: “Watch for walkers. Proceed with caution,” the agency said.

The release said authorities will provide traffic control and security at the church as two medical units and one first aid station will be set up on N.M. 503.

And relief should be in sight as Santa Fe County will provide portable toilets.

Farther south, a smaller but still popular pilgrimage is the walk to Tomé Hill in Los Lunas. DOT said electronic signs will display the same cautionary message along that route on N.M. 47.

“Growing up in northern New Mexico, I have made the journey to El Santuario many times,” state Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna said in the release. “This long-standing tradition is a unique part of New Mexico culture. Now that I’m personally connected with NMDOT’s commitment to pedestrian safety, I am more aware of the dangers these walkers can face. For many years, the department has taken pride in preparing the roads for a safe journey and our role will continue for years to come.”

DOT officials said drivers should expect minor delays, drive slowly and give pilgrims plenty of room to walk. Those making the journey are encouraged to wear bright, reflective clothing and carry a flashlight along with plenty of water and other necessities.

Officials said walkers should also plan to carry their trash until they can “dispose of it properly” and – due to low humidity – should avoid smoking and open flames such as barbecues and fire pits.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » State, local agencies prepare for pilgrims

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
State, local agencies prepare for pilgrims
ABQnews Seeker
Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies ... Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies will greet thousands of New Mexicans taking to state roads Thursday and Friday in the annual pilgrimage to ...
2
Tax package featuring $500 rebates could be pared down ...
ABQnews Seeker
While this year's tax package does ... While this year's tax package does not directly fund any state programs, it could be considered an appropriations bill since it contains the $500 ...
3
NM-filmed 'Chupa' brings a modern myth to Netflix
ABQnews Seeker
Alex discovers a mythical creature living ... Alex discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather's shed – a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown ...
4
New Mexico Media Academy hopes to help grow ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
The NMMA will be built in ... The NMMA will be built in the iconic boiler shop of the Rail Yards and will be the institute's flagship campus.
5
Prep baseball: In 1-vs.-3 tilt, Rio Rancho makes the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho coach pulls a starter ... Rio Rancho coach pulls a starter pitching a shutout, and it works out in win vs. Cleveland
6
Mark Ronchetti files lawsuit against firm he claims damaged ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mark Ronchetti filed a lawsuit against ... Mark Ronchetti filed a lawsuit against a consulting firm alleging they prematurely launched his campaign website in two races, damaging his campaigns and career.
7
That new parking in the Downtown Albuquerque area? It's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city of Albuquerque says a ... The city of Albuquerque says a striping error turned what should be a driving lane into parking spaces along Third Street, south of Central ...
8
Man charged in apartment fire that displaced several residents
ABQnews Seeker
A man having an apparent mental ... A man having an apparent mental health crisis allegedly started a fire in a Northeast Heights apartment complex, causing one woman to lose everything ...
9
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs three crime bills, calls ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed three ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed three crime bills. But she intends to add more gun and public safety measures to next year’s legislative agenda.