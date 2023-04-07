Tax package featuring $500 rebates could be pared down by governor

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – With a deadline rapidly approaching, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham might have more options than previously thought when it comes to a massive tax package that includes $500 rebates.

But she still hadn’t announced her decision as of Thursday – the day before the deadline to act on bills passed during this year’s 60-day legislative session.

Under the state Constitution, the governor can only partially veto spending bills. All other approved bills must be either signed or vetoed in their entirety.

While this year’s tax package does not directly fund any state programs, it could be considered an appropriations bill since it contains the $500 per person rebates – married couples filing jointly would get a $1,000 check – for all state residents who filed 2021 tax returns.

That means Lujan Grisham could veto certain parts of the bill, while signing the remaining provisions into law. But previous court rulings have established that governors cannot use their line-item veto authority to change numbers in a bill.

The governor expressed concern this week about the $1.1 billion annual revenue reduction the tax package will incur once it’s fully phased in by 2027, saying it might lead to future spending cuts in New Mexico, which relies heavily on the oil and natural gas industries as a revenue source.

Specifically, Lujan Grisham said she had doubts about whether the package would be “sustainable” if state revenue levels were to drop precipitously.

On Thursday, former Senate Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith, a Deming Democrat, and John Bingaman, a Santa Fe private equity firm executive who previously worked as the governor’s chief of staff, described the tax package as imprudent in a letter to the Journal.

“As the elected leader of New Mexico, Gov. Lujan Grisham has a responsibility to future generations of New Mexicans to veto this bill,” Smith and Bingaman said in their letter. “At the very least, it must be carved down to a more responsible size.”

In addition to the rebates, other provisions included in the tax bill, House Bill 547, include a phased-in reduction of the state’s gross receipts tax rate, an expanded child tax credit and changes to the state’s personal income tax system aimed at benefitting lower-income New Mexicans.

Meanwhile, there is at least some precedent for governors partially vetoing tax-related bills.

In 2010, for instance, then-Gov. Bill Richardson, vetoed the proposed reimposition of city and county gross receipts taxes on most food items from a bill increasing the state’s base tax rate. The food tax proposal had been dubbed a tortilla tax by opponents.