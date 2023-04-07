Photos: Isotopes lose second game to Salt Lake 6-5 By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor Thursday, April 6th, 2023 at 9:35PM Albuquerque Isotopes’ Eco Montes tags out Salt Lake Bees Taylor Jones during a game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Thursday, April 6. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Salt Lake Bees’ Jo Adell heads home after hitting a homer against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Thursday, April 6. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Albuquerque Isotopes’ Jimmy Herron scores a run against the Salt Lake Bees at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Thursday, April 6. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Salt Lake Bees’ Trey Cabbage motions to his teammates after reaching third base during their game against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Thursday, April 6. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Albuquerque Isotopes’ Nolan Jones scores after hitting a home run against the Salt Lake Bees at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Thursday, April 6. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Albuquerque Isotopes’ Coco Montes fields a pop fly for an out against the Salt Lake Bees at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Thursday, April 6. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Albuquerque Isotopes’ Coco Montes steals second from Salt Lake Bees’ Michael Stefanic during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Thursday, April 6. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Albuquerque Isotopes’ Karl Kaufmann pitches against the Salt Lake Bees at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Thursday, April 6. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Connor Kaiser chase down an infield hit by Salt Lake Bees during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Thursday, April 6. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1of9 Next Home » ABQnews Seeker » Photos: Isotopes lose second game to Salt Lake 6-5 Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages Questions about the Legislature? Albuquerque Journal can get you answers Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Your Question/s *LayoutName *FirstLastEmail *Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.Submit Question MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All State, local agencies prepare for pilgrims Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies will greet thousands of New Mexicans taking to state… Tax package featuring $500 rebates could be pared down by governor While this year's tax package does not directly fund any state programs, it could be… NM-filmed 'Chupa' brings a modern myth to Netflix Alex discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather's shed – a young chupacabra cub,… More ABQnews Seeker