 Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome - Albuquerque Journal

Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome

By Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis, who was recently hospitalized for bronchitis, won’t preside over Good Friday’s late-night Way of the Cross event due to extremely cold weather in Rome.

It said that instead of presiding over the torch-lit procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican.

He will still attend the earlier Passion of the Lord celebration at St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican added. There, the cross will be unveiled before it goes to the Colosseum for the procession.

Francis, 86, was discharged from a Rome hospital on Saturday following treatment for bronchitis. The Vatican said at the time that he would carry out the complete Holy Week schedule, including the Way of the Cross procession and Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

On Thursday, he presided over Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and later washed and dried the feet of a dozen residents of a Rome juvenile prison in a ritual symbolizing humility.

Home » News » World » Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs three crime bills, calls ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed three ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed three crime bills. But she intends to add more gun and public safety measures to next year’s legislative agenda.
2
Mark Ronchetti files lawsuit against firm he claims damaged ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mark Ronchetti filed a lawsuit against ... Mark Ronchetti filed a lawsuit against a consulting firm alleging they prematurely launched his campaign website in two races, damaging his campaigns and career.
3
Tajine features many dishes for two, so bring a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Named for the famous Moroccan tajine, ... Named for the famous Moroccan tajine, this is the restaurant's signature dish.
4
That new parking in the Downtown Albuquerque area? It's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city of Albuquerque says a ... The city of Albuquerque says a striping error turned what should be a driving lane into parking spaces along Third Street, south of Central ...
5
Why was someone wearing a gas mask at a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Test your local New Mexico news ... Test your local New Mexico news knowledge with the Journal's weekly news quiz.
6
Cibola High School JROTC heading to Virginia for national ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cibola High School students will compete ... Cibola High School students will compete at the 2023 Marine Corps National JROTC Drill Championship next week.
7
Man charged in apartment fire that displaced several residents
ABQnews Seeker
A man having an apparent mental ... A man having an apparent mental health crisis allegedly started a fire in a Northeast Heights apartment complex, causing one woman to lose everything ...
8
Mamma mia! Pasta on the walls, roaches on the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Roaches and broken equipment wreaked havoc ... Roaches and broken equipment wreaked havoc in two Albuquerque establishments last week, bringing both restaurants into the red.
9
Bernalillo County ethics board: Elected official should not have ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County's ethics board has rendered ... Bernalillo County's ethics board has rendered its final order in a case involving former County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley's conduct following an October 2022 public ...
10
Albuquerque police ID recent homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the names of two ... Detectives released the names of two men and woman killed in separate incidents across Albuquerque.