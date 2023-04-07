 Report: Russia charges Journal reporter with espionage - Albuquerque Journal

Report: Russia charges Journal reporter with espionage

By Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.

The state news agency Tass and the Interfax news agency said a law enforcement source informed them that Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, had officially charged the American journalist.

The news outlets didn’t say in what form Gershkovich was formally charged or when it happened, but generally suspects are presented a paper outlining the accusations.

In the Russian legal system, the filing of charges and a response from the accused represent the formal start of a criminal probe, initiating what could be a long and secretive Russian judicial process.

Tass quoted its source as saying: “The FSB investigation charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country. He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia.”

The source declined further comment because the case is considered secret.

Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich, 31, in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.

The FSB specifically accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory. The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.

The case has caused an international uproar.

In a rare U.S. bipartisan statement, the Senate’s top two leaders demanded Friday that Russia immediately release Gershkovich. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. declared that “journalism is not a crime” and praised Gershkovich as an “internationally known and respected independent journalist.”

On Thursday, the U.S ambassador to Russia and a top Russian diplomat met to discuss the case.

In the meeting with U.S. Ambassador Lynne T. Tracy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed “the serious nature of the charges” against Gershkovich, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement repeated earlier Russian claims that the reporter “was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secret information, using his journalistic status as a cover for illegal actions.”

Lawyers representing Gershkovich met with him Tuesday for the first time since his detention, according to Wall Street Journal. Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker.

Tucker said the reporter is in good health and “is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. We continue to call for his immediate release.”

Gershkovich was ordered held behind bars for two months in Russia pending an investigation. A Moscow court said Monday that it had received a defense appeal of his arrest; the appeal is scheduled to be heard on April 18, Russian news agencies reported.

Home » News » Nation » Report: Russia charges Journal reporter with espionage

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Report: Russia charges Journal reporter with espionage
Nation
MOSCOW (AP) -- Jailed Wall Street ... MOSCOW (AP) -- Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two ...
2
Justice Thomas says he didn't have to disclose luxury ...
Nation
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Supreme Court Justice ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said Friday he was not required to disclose the many trips he and his wife took ...
3
Kansas approves bill to end gender-affirming care for minors
Nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -- Republican lawmakers ... TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -- Republican lawmakers in Kansas approved a plan early Friday to end gender-affirming care for transgender youth, capping a week of ...
4
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but ...
Nation
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Schools and colleges ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Schools and colleges across the U.S. would be forbidden from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes under a proposal released Thursday ...
5
Tennessee's House expels 2 of 3 Democrats over guns ...
Nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- In an ... NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- In an extraordinary act of political retaliation, Tennessee Republicans on Thursday expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for ...
6
Connecticut gov, Houston mayor trade barbs after Final Four
Nation
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Connecticut's governor ... HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Connecticut's governor took a shot at the city of Houston following the NCAA Tournament's Final Four, which was held in ...
7
Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips
Nation
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Supreme Court Justice ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan ...
8
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San ...
Most Recent Biz News
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Bob Lee, ... SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed ...
9
Missouri tornado kills 5 in latest wave of severe ...
Nation
GLEN ALLEN, Mo. (AP) -- A ... GLEN ALLEN, Mo. (AP) -- A tornado ripped through southeastern Missouri before dawn on Wednesday, killing five people and causing widespread destruction as the ...