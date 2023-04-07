NMSU chancellor and board of regents announce ‘mutual separation’

New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu has announced he is stepping down from his position effective today, more than two months before his contract ends.

Arvizu wrote in a statement that “today marks a changeover for New Mexico State University” and that “the separation is truly mutual.” He added that the early exit will allow the university to focus on its search for a new chancellor.

The university’s board of regents confirmed the mutual separation after an early meeting today, according to a news release from the board. It said the firm Wittkieffer will help with the search process.

The board also announced former NMSU President Jay Gogue will serve as interim chancellor while they search for the next permanent chancellor.

“We welcome Interim Chancellor Gogue and his wife, Susie, back to Las Cruces. Importantly, he said his plan is to hit the ground listening, because no two institutions of higher education are the same,” the release states.

Gogue served as president of the institution from 2000 to 2003, and was the president of Auburn University in Alabama until 2022.

Arvizu’s five-year contract was set to expire on June 30, and the board of regents announced the university had already begun the search process for his replacement in December.

The last couple of months of Arvizu’s term have been turbulent to say the least. In November, basketball player Mike Peake left the team’s hotel with a gun the morning of the NMSU Aggie’s rivalry game with the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Police say Peake shot and killed a UNM student in self-defense after he was attacked.

Then, in February, the NMSU men’s basketball season was canceled in an unprecedented move amid a hazing controversy. That controversy led to the firing of coach Greg Heiar.