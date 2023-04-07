 NMSU chancellor and board of regents announce 'mutual separation' - Albuquerque Journal

NMSU chancellor and board of regents announce ‘mutual separation’

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu has announced he is stepping down from his position effective today, more than two months before his contract ends.

Arvizu wrote in a statement that “today marks a changeover for New Mexico State University” and that “the separation is truly mutual.” He added that the early exit will allow the university to focus on its search for a new chancellor.

The university’s board of regents confirmed the mutual separation after an early meeting today, according to a news release from the board. It said the firm Wittkieffer will help with the search process.

The board also announced former NMSU President Jay Gogue will serve as interim chancellor while they search for the next permanent chancellor.

“We welcome Interim Chancellor Gogue and his wife, Susie, back to Las Cruces. Importantly, he said his plan is to hit the ground listening, because no two institutions of higher education are the same,” the release states.

Gogue served as president of the institution from 2000 to 2003, and was the president of Auburn University in Alabama until 2022.

Arvizu’s five-year contract was set to expire on June 30, and the board of regents announced the university had already begun the search process for his replacement in December.

The last couple of months of Arvizu’s term have been turbulent to say the least. In November, basketball player Mike Peake left the team’s hotel with a gun the morning of the NMSU Aggie’s rivalry game with the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Police say Peake shot and killed a UNM student in self-defense after he was attacked.

Then, in February, the NMSU men’s basketball season was canceled in an unprecedented move amid a hazing controversy. That controversy led to the firing of coach Greg Heiar.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NMSU chancellor and board of regents announce ‘mutual separation’

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NMSU chancellor and board of regents announce 'mutual separation'
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan ... New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu has announced he is stepping down from his position effective today, more than two months before his ...
2
Photography exhibit explores the diminutive world of hummingbirds
ABQnews Seeker
"Grace in Motion," photography by Nirmal ... "Grace in Motion," photography by Nirmal Khandan, will open at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces on Saturday, April ...
3
'The Son' follows a family as it struggles to ...
ABQnews Seeker
"The Son" centers on Peter, played ... "The Son" centers on Peter, played by Hugh Jackman, whose hectic life is upended when his ex-wife appears at his door to discuss their ...
4
State, local agencies prepare for pilgrims
ABQnews Seeker
Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies ... Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies will greet thousands of New Mexicans taking to state roads Thursday and Friday in the annual pilgrimage to ...
5
Tax package featuring $500 rebates could be pared down ...
ABQnews Seeker
While this year's tax package does ... While this year's tax package does not directly fund any state programs, it could be considered an appropriations bill since it contains the $500 ...
6
El Paso Electric christens New Mexico's largest solar facility ...
ABQnews Seeker
El Paso Electric says it will ... El Paso Electric says it will power about 60,000 homes
7
NM-filmed 'Chupa' brings a modern myth to Netflix
ABQnews Seeker
Alex discovers a mythical creature living ... Alex discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather's shed – a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown ...
8
New Mexico Media Academy hopes to help grow ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
The NMMA will be built in ... The NMMA will be built in the iconic boiler shop of the Rail Yards and will be the institute's flagship campus.
9
Isotope hurler Mears already has had an eventful career
ABQnews Seeker
First-year Albuquerque player just needed someone ... First-year Albuquerque player just needed someone to believe in him.