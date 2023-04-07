 Farmington Police officers went to the wrong house and killed the man who came to the door with a gun - Albuquerque Journal

Farmington Police officers went to the wrong house and killed the man who came to the door with a gun

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe in a video posted to Facebook. (FARMINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Farmington police responding to a domestic dispute went to the wrong house and shot and killed the homeowner before shooting at his wife Wednesday night in a neighborhood near the Animas River.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said officers “mistakenly” went to the home of Robert Dotson, 52, and killed him when he came to the door with a gun in his hand.

Wilson said Dotson’s wife fired back at police from the doorway and officers shot at her but missed. Wilson added “Once she realized that the individuals outside the residence were officers, she put the gun down and complied with the officer’s commands.”

Shanice Gonzales, a spokeswoman for the Farmington Police Department, said three officers who were “directly involved” have been put on administrative leave.

She would not say how many of those officers fired their weapons, give their names or say how long they had been with the department.

By Friday morning the incident had made national news and a Facebook video posted by Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe garnered hundreds of comments from those criticizing the officers, demanding Hebbe’s resignation and talking about what a good man Dotson, a father, was.

In the video Hebbe said it was “a very dark day” for the department.

“What I will tell you, as the chief, is this is an extremely traumatic event and that I am just heartbroken by the circumstances surrounding this,” he said. “Mr. Dotson was not the subject of the call that our officers were responding to and this ending is just unbelievably tragic. I am extremely sorry that we are in this position.”

He added, “There is nothing I can say that will make this better.”

Hebbe said the department would release videos and more information on the shooting “within a week.”

Barron Jones, with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, said the public “deserve to trust that calling a police officer will help make a situation safer – not cause it to end in tragedy.”

“It is deplorable that the Farmington Police Department not only failed to show up to the right house when someone called for help, but also fatally shot an innocent man in the process,” he said. “… There needs to be an independent and thorough investigation of the incident, and the Farmington Police Department and the officers involved must be held accountable.”

Wilson, the State Police spokesman, said Farmington officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a domestic violence incident at 5308 Valley View. He said officers mistakenly approached a house across the street, 5305 Valley View, knocked on the door and announced themselves as police.

Wilson said there was no answer and police asked dispatchers to have the reporting party on the initial call come to the door. He said lapel footage showed as officers backed away Dotson opened the screen door with a gun.

“At this point in the encounter, officer(s) fired at least one round from their duty weapon(s) striking Mr. Dotson,” Wilson said in a release. “After the initial shooting, Mr. Dotson’s wife, also armed with a handgun, fired from the doorway of the residence. Once again, officer(s) fired.”

He said when Dotson’s wife realized it was police she put the gun down and obeyed officers’ commands. Wilson said Robert Dotson died at the scene and his wife, who was not injured, “has not been charged with a crime.”

In the Facebook video, Hebbe said after Dotson came to the door “what followed was a chaotic scene, with officers retreating and opening fire.” He said the department has been looking over the facts to figure out “what had happened and how it happened so fast.”

Numerous people commented on the video, calling Dotson “a great guy”and demanding punishment for the department.

One man wrote, of Dotson, “He had two kids in the home he was protecting. I hope they all are fired. Maybe even charged and the chief resigns.”

“All he was doing was what anyone of us would do when someone knocks on our door at that time of night. Answering the door locked and loaded to protect our family. I’m not one to bash our cops but this is just wrong,” another wrote.

A third commented, “This is should’ve never happened. Had these cops done what they’re supposed to do an innocent man wouldn’t have been killed. These officers need to be fired and face charges.”

