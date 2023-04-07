Governor leaves $500 rebates intact, but slices tax cuts and other changes from massive package

SANTA FE — On her final day to sign bills passed during this year’s legislative session, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham used her veto pen Friday to gut a massive tax package she’d described as bloated and fiscally unstable.

Specifically, the Democratic governor struck from the bill a phased-in reduction of the tax New Mexico consumers pay on most goods and services, a 20% alcohol tax increase, an electric vehicle tax credit and changes to the state’s personal income tax system aimed at benefiting low-income residents.

She left intact a $500 tax rebate — married couples filing jointly will get a $1,000 check — and an expanded child tax credit of up to $600 per child, along with changes to the state’s film incentive program, but stripped most of the other 20 or so provisions from the tax bill.

In an executive message to lawmakers, Lujan Grisham said the bill contained many “laudable tax reform measures,” but said she had grave concerns about its future sustainability.

“Given the unpredictable nature of the economy and our state’s reliance on oil and gas revenues, I am not confident this package is fiscally responsible,” the Democratic governor said in her message.

She also said the provisions left in place would benefit working families and the state’s economy.

“I believe that these portions of the bill are necessary and beneficial, and I am pleased to support them,” Lujan Grisham said.

The sweeping vetoes could anger lawmakers and advocates who pushed for the tax changes amid an unprecedented state revenue windfall.

The governor herself had previously advocated for some of the vetoed tax provisions, including the reduction in the gross receipts tax rate that would have gradually dropped the state’s base tax rate from 4.875% to 4.375%.

But she expressed concern in the run-up to Friday’s bill-signing deadline the tax package’s recurring annual cost of $1.1 billion by 2027 — when the tax cuts would have been fully implemented — could lead to future spending cuts.

By trimming most of the tax changes from the bill, it’s recurring cost will drop to $150 million as of the 2024 budget year and $246 million by 2027, according to the state Taxation and Revenue Department.

Those figures do not include the tax rebates, which will be mailed out starting in the next several weeks. The rebates will cost the state about $670 million in one-time funding and will be available to all taxpayers who filed 2021 tax returns.

New Mexico adults who do not qualify for the tax returns, either because they did file tax returns or for another reason, will be able to apply for similarly-sized financial relief payments under a separate $15 million appropriation.

Meanwhile, there is at least some precedent for governors partially vetoing tax-related bills.

In 2010, for instance, then-Gov. Bill Richardson, vetoed the proposed reimposition of city and county gross receipts taxes on most food items from a bill increasing the state’s base tax rate. The food tax proposal had been dubbed a tortilla tax by opponents.