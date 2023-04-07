Supreme Court suspends Santa Fe magistrate judge charged in DWI crash

A Santa Fe magistrate judge was suspended without pay Friday by the New Mexico Supreme Court pending the outcome of criminal charges stemming from a Feb. 26 crash on Interstate 25.

Magistrate Judge Dev Atma Singh Khalsa was charged with driving while intoxicated and other charges after he was allegedly involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound I-25 near the St. Francis Drive exit, according to a petition filed by the Judicial Standards Commission.

Santa Fe police arrested Khalsa on charges of DWI, driving on an expired license and careless driving, the petition said.

Khalsa’s attorney, Briggs Cheney, did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

In a written response to the judicial inquiry, Khalsa said he has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and denied that his actions were willful or violated the state’s judicial code.

Khalsa acknowledged that he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, the response said. Khalsa also admitted his license had expired three days before the crash but since had been reinstated, it said.

The commission on March 1 recommended Khalsa’s immediate temporary suspension pending the outcome of the criminal prosecution.

Khalsa extracted himself from the vehicle after the rollover crash, the petition said. He was taken to a hospital but refused medical attention or a blood test, it said.