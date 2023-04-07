 City: Oops! Turns out those Third Street stripes are all right - Albuquerque Journal

City: Oops! Turns out those Third Street stripes are all right

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Striping work can be seen on Third Street, between Silver and Lead, on Thursday. (Ryan Boetel/Albuquerque Journal)

Apparently, the only mistake was calling it a mistake.

City of Albuquerque officials now say they have no gripes with the stripes on Third Street, walking back a previous news release asserting problems with the freshly painted roadway.

“Due to an internal miscommunication, a press release was sent stating that striping on 3rd St. between Central and Hazeldine had been applied incorrectly,” the city’s Municipal Development Department said in a follow-up news release Friday. “Instead, the striping in this area was simply incomplete.”

DMD Director Pat Montoya had told the Journal Thursday the city gave the striping contractor the wrong plans, which resulted in transitioning a southbound driving lane into angled parking.

“You’re driving southbound and, all of the sudden, there’s no place to go,” Montoya said Thursday. “Your lane isn’t there anymore.”

But a spokeswoman in Mayor Tim Keller’s office said Friday the angled parking is intentional and the issues raised Thursday were the result of unfinished, but not inaccurate, striping.

DMD said in its Friday mea culpa that the striping “is part of a larger rehabilitation project that conforms with the Complete Streets program, was reviewed by the Complete Streets committee, and conforms to the Downtown Safety Zone.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » City: Oops! Turns out those Third Street stripes are all right

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
City: Oops! Turns out those Third Street stripes are ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city of Albuquerque on Friday ... The city of Albuquerque on Friday corrected earlier statements about incorrect road striping on Third Street, south of Central. The new paint job was ...
2
Supreme Court suspends Santa Fe magistrate judge charged in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Supreme Court on ... The New Mexico Supreme Court on Friday suspended a Santa Fe magistrate judge who was charged with drunken driving following a roll-over crash.
3
Governor leaves $500 rebates intact, but slices tax cuts ...
ABQnews Seeker
On her final day to sign ... On her final day to sign bills passed during this year's legislative session, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham used her veto pen Friday to gut ...
4
Farmington Police officers went to the wrong house and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Farmington police officers "mistakenly" went to ... Farmington police officers "mistakenly" went to the home of Robert Dotson, 52, and killed him when he came to the door with a gun ...
5
NMSU chancellor and board of regents announce 'mutual separation'
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan ... New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu has announced he is stepping down from his position effective today, more than two months before his ...
6
Photography exhibit explores the diminutive world of hummingbirds
ABQnews Seeker
"Grace in Motion," photography by Nirmal ... "Grace in Motion," photography by Nirmal Khandan, will open at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces on Saturday, April ...
7
'The Son' follows a family as it struggles to ...
ABQnews Seeker
"The Son" centers on Peter, played ... "The Son" centers on Peter, played by Hugh Jackman, whose hectic life is upended when his ex-wife appears at his door to discuss their ...
8
State, local agencies prepare for pilgrims
ABQnews Seeker
Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies ... Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies will greet thousands of New Mexicans taking to state roads Thursday and Friday in the annual pilgrimage to ...
9
Tax package featuring $500 rebates could be pared down ...
ABQnews Seeker
While this year's tax package does ... While this year's tax package does not directly fund any state programs, it could be considered an appropriations bill since it contains the $500 ...