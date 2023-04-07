City: Oops! Turns out those Third Street stripes are all right

Apparently, the only mistake was calling it a mistake.

City of Albuquerque officials now say they have no gripes with the stripes on Third Street, walking back a previous news release asserting problems with the freshly painted roadway.

“Due to an internal miscommunication, a press release was sent stating that striping on 3rd St. between Central and Hazeldine had been applied incorrectly,” the city’s Municipal Development Department said in a follow-up news release Friday. “Instead, the striping in this area was simply incomplete.”

DMD Director Pat Montoya had told the Journal Thursday the city gave the striping contractor the wrong plans, which resulted in transitioning a southbound driving lane into angled parking.

“You’re driving southbound and, all of the sudden, there’s no place to go,” Montoya said Thursday. “Your lane isn’t there anymore.”

But a spokeswoman in Mayor Tim Keller’s office said Friday the angled parking is intentional and the issues raised Thursday were the result of unfinished, but not inaccurate, striping.

DMD said in its Friday mea culpa that the striping “is part of a larger rehabilitation project that conforms with the Complete Streets program, was reviewed by the Complete Streets committee, and conforms to the Downtown Safety Zone.”