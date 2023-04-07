 Albuquerque's Breezy Blue disinfecting minibot goes national - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque’s Breezy Blue disinfecting minibot goes national

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

Blue Response Disinfecting Minibot is an automated disinfection system that prevents illness in spaces like classrooms, hotel rooms, ambulances, and more. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Breezy Blue is just a homegrown baby bot from Albuquerque, but its autonomous disinfection capabilities could soon gain nationwide status through the national janitorial supply chain ProLink.

Georgia-based Pro-Link announced a new partnership this week with Albuquerque-based Build with Robots to promote Breezy Blue among the commercial cleaning products and services it supplies through 100 distribution points around the country. That gives the Breezy Blue minibot a high-profile pathway into janitorial sanitation services via exclusive distributors that work with Pro-Link, said Build with Robots Business Development Representative Christian Slough.

“This essentially grows our sales force ten-fold through every distributor that works with us in states across the country,” Slough told the Journal. “We’ll be attending Pro-Link’s annual conference in North Carolina this month, which basically offers speed dating with all of Pro-Link’s distributors and suppliers. That’s the real kick-off for us.”

That’s a rapid ascent for the tiny bot, which Build with Robots officially unveiled at its Downtown headquarters in February to demonstrate Breezy Blue’s autonomous disinfection capabilities.

The portable minibot, which sells for $2,500, allows users to place it in compact spaces in facilities or vehicles for near-immediate, continuous disinfection against a wide range of pathogens, including coronavirus. It’s wired with smart technology for automated service, with LED lights and voice alerts when the bot initiates its disinfection routine, spraying a benign mix of such household chemicals as hydrogen peroxide to produce a light fog that settles over all nooks and crannies in enclosed spaces.

It’s already being used in school classrooms, buses, fire stations, and emergency vehicles in Arizona and New Mexico, including the vehicle fleet managed by Albuquerque Ambulance Service.

For janitorial service companies, the minibot offers new technology to improve sanitation, save time and reduce labor costs in an industry that’s seen little innovation, Slough said.

“In terms of technology, there’s been real under-investment in this industry and there’s a big push now to bring innovation in to get away from traditional ways of doing things,” Slough said.

That’s a central motivating factor for Pro-Link to partner with Build with Robots.

“They bring a new set of expertise to our members with their automation and fogging technology,” Pro-Link Regional Manager Michael Kauffman said in a statement.

Justin Ellis, sales manager for LD Supply – a Pro-Link-connected wholesale cleaning supply company – said Breezy Blue offers affordable technology to help modernize the janitorial-santitation, or “Jan-San,” industry.

“Breezy Blue’s durability and automation are helping us bring Jan-San into the future, as we’re always looking for cutting-edge products that solve common challenges for our clients in new and better ways,” Ellis said.

Build with Robots is a homegrown Albuquerque startup that launched in 2017. It’s raised $6 million in local venture investment to date.

The company previously developed a much larger, mobile disinfection robot that autonomously roams through large facilities such as the Albuquerque International Sunport.

The partnership with Pro-Link now allows the company to expand into new markets, said Build with Robots founder and CEO Chris Ziomek.

“It’s the next phase in building our company with a national footprint,” Ziomek told the Journal. “We’re really excited.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque’s Breezy Blue disinfecting minibot goes national

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque's Breezy Blue disinfecting minibot goes national
ABQnews Seeker
Georgia-based Pro-Link announced a new partnership ... Georgia-based Pro-Link announced a new partnership this week with Albuquerque-based Build with Robots to promote Breezy Blue among the commercial cleaning products and services ...
2
City: Oops! Turns out those Third Street stripes are ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city of Albuquerque on Friday ... The city of Albuquerque on Friday corrected earlier statements about incorrect road striping on Third Street, south of Central. The new paint job was ...
3
Supreme Court suspends Santa Fe magistrate judge charged in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Supreme Court on ... The New Mexico Supreme Court on Friday suspended a Santa Fe magistrate judge who was charged with drunken driving following a roll-over crash.
4
Governor leaves $500 rebates intact, but slices tax cuts ...
ABQnews Seeker
On her final day to sign ... On her final day to sign bills passed during this year's legislative session, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham used her veto pen Friday to gut ...
5
Farmington Police officers went to the wrong house and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Farmington police officers "mistakenly" went to ... Farmington police officers "mistakenly" went to the home of Robert Dotson, 52, and killed him when he came to the door with a gun ...
6
NMSU chancellor and board of regents announce 'mutual separation'
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan ... New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu has announced he is stepping down from his position effective today, more than two months before his ...
7
Photography exhibit explores the diminutive world of hummingbirds
ABQnews Seeker
"Grace in Motion," photography by Nirmal ... "Grace in Motion," photography by Nirmal Khandan, will open at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces on Saturday, April ...
8
'The Son' follows a family as it struggles to ...
ABQnews Seeker
"The Son" centers on Peter, played ... "The Son" centers on Peter, played by Hugh Jackman, whose hectic life is upended when his ex-wife appears at his door to discuss their ...
9
State, local agencies prepare for pilgrims
ABQnews Seeker
Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies ... Mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies will greet thousands of New Mexicans taking to state roads Thursday and Friday in the annual pilgrimage to ...