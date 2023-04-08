You can’t stop time, but you can stop this meeting: Albuquerque’s city councilors pull plug on late-night debate

Quitting time for Albuquerque City Council meetings is officially 10:30 p.m. — or at least that’s what council rules say — meaning the legislative body has 5½ hours to take care of business every other Monday night.

But when 330 minutes are just not enough, the council can vote on the spot to bypass the policy and set a later end time.

It’s not particularly rare. And it happened again Monday when the council decided to formally extend its session to midnight.

However, the witching hour turned out to be several councilors’ limit.

As Monday turned to Tuesday and the council was still debating details of how to spend $200 million in projected infrastructure money — making amendments to decide which specific roadways and parks initiatives should get funding — Councilor Brook Bassan motioned to extend the meeting further into the wee hours. The author of the spending plan, Bassan had said she wanted to finalize it and end what she called recent “chaos” surrounding the legislation.

Dan Lewis also favored carrying on, noting that city ordinance requires the council to vote on the biennial infrastructure plan — which ultimately goes out for voter approval in the fall via bond questions — at its first April meeting.

But going against the council’s procedural rules requires at least six of the nine councilors to agree, and Bassan only had four supporters: Renee Grout, Lewis, Klarissa Peña and Louie Sanchez.

The other four councilors — Isaac Benton, Pat Davis, Tammy Fiebelkorn and Trudy Jones — were already on record seeking to delay the $200 million decision until the next meeting.

“I’m uncomfortable doing this at this hour,” Jones had said shortly before 11 p.m. “People like to watch and see what we’re doing and listen to our debate. I like to watch and listen and see what we’re doing. I don’t want to sit here and go to sleep. It’s late.”

While their four votes were not enough to approve a two-week vote deferral, they were enough to quash Bassan’s attempt to suspend council rules to keep the meeting going past midnight.

That automatically moved the infrastructure bill to the April 17 meeting.

SCHOOL NIGHT EXCEPTION: While the mere mention of an “infrastructure” bill is probably enough to make most people’s eyes glaze over, at least one local mid-schooler seems to be following it closely.

Tommy Soto, a 12-year-old Cottonwood Classical Prep School student, attended Monday’s meeting to provide public comment on the $200 million package. Though the legislation was last on the meeting agenda, Council President Pat Davis said he would not make Soto wait until then and invited him to the podium around 9 p.m.

“Mr. Soto still has school tomorrow and we’re keeping him late, so we’re going to make a special exception and let him speak to us now,” Davis said.

Soto used his moment to extol the virtues of the Albuquerque Museum and encourage the council to apply some of the $200 million toward the museum’s planned education center, saying he has personally benefited from years of art classes at the museum.

“The museum classes taught me about art from all over the world, including Mexico, Japan, India and Australia. I learned about different art techniques I still use now and about different art genres,” he said. “If I didn’t have this opportunity, I wouldn’t be the artist I am.”

Though Mayor Tim Keller’s infrastructure proposal to the council included $3.25 million for the museum project, the council’s spending plan removed it.

Some councilors, however, have shown interest in restoring the funding prior to the final vote.