‘Total chaos’: Volunteer firefighters recall Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze as it crept toward community

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The following is an edited excerpt from a longer story: Devastation lingers one year since spark that lit Hermits Peak blaze

Antonio Lovato, a volunteer firefighter in Ledoux — a small community in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of northern New Mexico —  remembers the explosions.

It was late April 2022, and the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire raced 15 miles over the course of a day. The blaze would eventually become the largest in New Mexico’s history.

“The wind blew over the mountain,” Lovato said, “and day turned into night. The sky just turned black, the wind, the smoke — you could just hear … the propane tanks blowing up.”

Lovato said at the time much of the community’s firefighting resources were battling the Cooks Peak blaze, another fire that ravaged northern New Mexico last spring.

“You could just see the fire coming down the mountain, just creeping toward the houses,” he said.

Krystle Garcia and Antonio Lovato of the Ledoux Volunteer Fire Department stand near blackened trees March 31 in Mora County. The daughter and father team helped fight the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire a year ago, and they are now living in its aftermath. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

It was the beginning of an exhausting few weeks for Lovato, assistant chief at the Ledoux Volunteer Fire Department, and his daughter, Krystle Garcia, who also works for the department.

“It was total chaos — like the world was ending,” Lovato said.

State Police went door to door telling people to evacuate.

“There were some people who just left without anything,” Garcia said.

As firefighters, she and Lovato sprayed water on homes and cared for animals left behind.

The experience gave them an unusual perspective. They helped fight the fire but — unlike out-of-state crews — now live with its aftermath.

Aid has been slow to reach their community, they said, and what’s come in so far is nowhere near what’s needed.

“It’s just disheartening to see how little has been done to this point,” Garcia said.

Garcia, a Mora County employee, said she is taking a grant-writing class as she aims to help small communities like hers compete for resources against better-funded cities and counties.

Some residents, Garcia said, remain on edge as New Mexico enters another fire season — afraid even to warm themselves by burning wood in a stove or fireplace.

Another round of fire and flooding “is on the forefront of everyone’s mind, for sure,” Garcia said. “There’s still that anxiety that lingers.”

 

