Bernalillo County makes progress identifying ‘frequent utilizers’ of jail and substance-abuse programs

Bernalillo County’s effort to better identify — and therefore better help — individuals who regularly cycle through its jail and substance-abuse programs is showing promise.

New research found that the so-called “frequent utilizers” who accept the intensive case management they are offered are spending significantly less time in jail after the intervention than before. They also have fewer admissions to the county’s CARE Campus, a public center that offers detox and a range of other programs for people battling alcohol and substance issues.

The county’s Department of Behavioral Health Services began keeping a list of frequent utilizers in 2019. Those are individuals who were booked into jail at least twice in the last 18 months and admitted to the CARE Campus at least once in the last three months.

The list is generally updated every other month. So far, 900 different people have appeared on it, according to a new “Caring about the CARE Campus” report.

And some people are fixtures on the list — researchers identified 100 people who have made at least half of the lists compiled.

In 3½ years, that subset of 100 people combined for:

871 Metropolitan Detention Center bookings

35,891 days in jail

313 detox admissions

1,614 visits to the CARE inebriation/observation unit

That cost the county $5.5 million, according to the new report, or about $1.6 million annually.

The newly released report — from researchers Michael Hess, Cheryl Schmitt and Marcia Harris — included a study of 66 of those frequent utilizers.

Within that group, 41 took advantage of the case management offered, meaning they had someone guiding them as they pursue the likes of counseling or other health care, housing or even food stamps.

Whereas that group spent an average of 70 days in jail in the year before they entered detox, the number fell to 28 in the year after.

Their CARE admissions also plummeted, from about 12 in the year pre-detox to about seven in the year after.

Greg Perez, deputy county manager for public safety, said the county is hoping to build on the effort by linking up with other public entities, such as University of New Mexico Hospital, to better pinpoint the frequent utilizers across systems.