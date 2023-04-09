Fishing Line for April 9, 2023

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Alex Hernandez of Hobbs caught a 5.35-pound walleye at Brantley Lake using a chatterbait April 1.

At Cochiti Lake, Aaron Keske of Taos caught a 6.38-pound largemouth bass using an 8-inch swimbait April 1. … Ensley Aguilar of Kewa Pueblo caught two pike over 30 inches long using a gizzard shad-pattern swimbait April 1. … Nicole Geba of Batangas, Philippines, caught and released an 18-inch smallmouth bass using a blue Googan jerkbait March 29. … Tom Gutierrez of Albuquerque caught a 34-inch pike using a hot dog March 29. … Joseph Miera of Albuquerque caught and released a 16-inch walleye using a Rapala lure March 28.

Mario Garcia of Rio Rancho caught a 20-inch rainbow trout at Morphy Lake using worms April 2.

Josiah Sedillo of Algodones caught a 24-inch, 6-pound brown trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir using green garlic PowerBait on March 25.

Eric Chavez of Albuquerque caught two 15-inch walleye at Santa Rosa Lake using 5-inch, curly tail grubs March 25.

At Tingley Beach, Kace Jaxon, 3, of Albuquerque caught his first fish, a 15-inch rainbow trout, using turbo dough PowerBait on March 29. … Cruz Martinez, 10, of Albuquerque caught a 17-inch rainbow trout using a spinner March 22.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 5 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake good using worms and PowerBait. Fishing for walleye was fair using curly-tail grubs and crankbaits.

Conchas Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Costilla Creek, the Valle Vidal is closed to fishing until July.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake is open to shore fishing and is closed to all watercrafts including canoes, kayaks, inflatables and all types of motorboats. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Eagle Rock Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Alice is closed due to unsafe ice conditions.

Lake Maloya had no reports from anglers this week.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake had no reports from anglers this week. The Benedictine Monastery Lake is part of the Department’s Open Gate Program. Please visit our website for more information about this property.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using pink-lemonade PowerBait, worms and Thomas spoons.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 116 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using streamer flies and worms.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 49 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 510 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using Panther Martin spinners and nightcrawler worms. Fishing for pike was slow to fair using brown trout-pattern lures and Woolly Bugger flies south of Pilar.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 20 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was good using pink and purple nymph flies.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using green garlic PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Shuree Ponds is closed to fishing until July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was good using suspending Smithwick Rogue lures, Rapala X Rap jerkbaits and Keitech swimbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using 6-to-10 foot diving Bomber Model A lures and Bandit 200 and 300 model lures. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was fair using Strike King crankbaits, Bandit 100s, vibrating jigs and spinnerbaits. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using live minnows in 15-20 feet of water. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 50s, and the water was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 349 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was good using gizzard shad-pattern swimbaits, lipless crankbaits and 8-inch swimbaits, jerkbaits and hotdogs. Fishing for walleye was fair using Rapala lures. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was fair to good using jerkbaits and swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using cut carp bait.

El Vado Lake is closed due to dam construction project. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Due to deteriorating and dangerous ice conditions, Fenton Lake is now closed for ice fishing. Going onto the ice or throwing objects onto the ice is strictly prohibited. The park will remain open for day use and camping. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-829-3630.

The city is in the final stages of repairs at Grants Riverwalk Pond and stocking will resume soon.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez on Monday morning was 174 cfs. Due to the rising popularity of fishing in Valles Caldera National Preserve, the National Park Service will begin charging a fee for its fishing permits starting April 1 to support the management of its fishing program. The new fee schedule will be $20 for an annual pass ($10 for youth 12-17) and $5 for a 7-day pass ($3 for youth 12-17). A State of New Mexico fishing license is also required to fish within Valles Caldera. For more information visit nps.gov/vall.

Laguna del Campo had no reports from anglers this week.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair using large streamer flies and jerkbaits.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake on Monday morning was 405 cfs; streamflow below Abiquiú Lake Monday morning was 204 cfs. Anglers reported the water clarity below El Vado Lake was murky. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was good using Panther Martin spinners. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 284 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was slow to fair using San Juan worm flies, leech-pattern flies and red annelid flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair using orange PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was fair to good using PowerBait.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good using Turbo Dough PowerBait, spinners and pink-cheese PowerBait. Fishing for trout in the catch-and-release pond was good using midge-pattern flies.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was fair to good using salmon eggs, Velveeta cheese, salmon-peach PowerBait and black midge flies. Fishing for bass was fair to good using white lures and small spinners.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

The department is conducting a boater and angler improvement project at Bill Evans Lake from February to April. Improvements include the installation of a new concrete boat ramp and dock; improvements to the existing boat ramp; the installation of rock, fishing jetties; road improvements; and re-grading the north camping access area. Anglers should expect road and lake closures during construction. For current conditions, contact the department’s Fisheries Management Division at 505-476-8055. Anglers are encouraged to visit surrounding lakes such as Bear Canyon Lake, Lake Roberts and Trees Lake for alternate fishing locations.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using cut bait. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using crankbaits.

Fishing for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake was good using shad-pattern jerkbaits, square-billed crankbaits and silver-and-blue Rapala lures. Fishing for white bass was fair to good using small, chartreuse jig heads with soft plastic baits. Fishing for crappie was good using small, dark-colored jigs and live minnows. Fishing for catfish was good using live minnows and cut bait.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Estancia Park Lake was fair using PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 379 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was good using salmon eggs and orange PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was good using rainbow-pattern spoons, yellow-and-black Panther Martin spinners, crawdad-pattern lures and nymph flies from a boat. Fishing for trout was fair to good using cheese PowerBait from the shore.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Rancho Grande Ponds.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using cut bait near Elephant Butte Lake.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was good using PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair to good using salmon eggs, Velveeta cheese, corn, salmon-peach PowerBait and black midge flies.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 10 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Bottomless Lakes was fair to good using green PowerBait.

Fishing for walleye at Brantley Lake was fair to good using chatterbaits.

Fishing for trout at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair to good using lime-green PowerBait.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eunice Lake was fair to good using corn-flavored PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was good using worms fished beneath a bobber.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using garlic PowerBait and salmon-peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Harry McAdams Park Pond was good using homemade dough bait. Fishing for bass was fair to good using purple, plastic worms and creature baits.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Ned Houk Ponds was good using salmon-peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Oasis Park Lake was good using PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 96 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 35 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Santa Rosa Lake was fair to good using 5-inch curly tail grubs.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.