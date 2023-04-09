Contemporary santero Nicholas Herrera’s work weaves Catholic devotion with car culture

Contemporary santero Nicholas Herrera mixes car parts with paint, wood and memories to create art steeped in northern New Mexico.

The artist’s latest work, available at Santa Fe’s Evoke Contemporary, ranges from a tricycle-riding skeleton to a cross embellished with a hubcap to a heart welded from a maze of wrenches and horseshoes.

Herrera has always created art weaving his Catholic devotion with car culture. He once rescued a 1939 Chevy Coupe from an arroyo and painted the vehicle with religious imagery from bumper to bumper. It was his “Lowrider Shrine.”

“I collect junk,” he said. “I just go to my junk pile.”

Today he specializes in recycled art, as well as paintings of his beloved El Rito, with its village, trucks and church.

His “La Delta” is a death cart cobbled from an old trike and carved aspen. Its skull sprouts horse hair. His great-great uncle José Inéz Herrera was known as the saint maker of the angel of death.

“I just heard about him,” Herrera said. “A Denver Art Museum curator brought me pictures of my uncle’s work. It’s the angel of death on the death cart with the bow and arrow and sheep’s teeth. I went, ‘Oh, it must be in my blood!’ ”

Herrera’s family settled in northern New Mexico six generations ago. His relatives were among the early settlers who came with Juan de Oñate in 1598.

A self-described “bad boy,” Herrera walked a wild and precariously thin line as a young man until a near-death experience involving a car accident, his addictions and jail transformed his trajectory.

“I almost died in the wreck,” he said. “After the wreck I had all these warrants. Thank God I changed.”

His jailers like the sketches he traded for cigarettes. One of them was married to a curator at the Fuller Lodge in Los Alamos. She offered Herrera a solo show and a career was born.

“They loved the work,” he said. “They had the ‘Los Alamos Death Truck’ in the Monitor (the Los Alamos newspaper.)

“I got that show from being in jail,” Herrera continued. “The Good Lord said, ‘Wake up. If you don’t shape up, you’re not going to get second chances.’ ”

He paints on hand-carved wood with natural pigments or acrylics. His work often addresses controversial, political and social themes, including the hardships of rural life, the demons of drugs and alcohol and the horrors of war and terrorism.

“Inferno” captures a crucified Christ with his angels while flames and snakes lick beneath him.

“That’s Purgatory in the bottom,” he said. “I’m just thinking about going to hell but not all the way,” he added, laughing. “You’re going to get a little bit hot unless you really screw up.”

His mixed-media “Espiritu” is a crucifix crowned with a hubcap.

“He’s a free man now,” he said of the Christ figure.

“The hands have two missiles, not hands,” he continued. “Everybody’s pointing a missile at everybody nowadays.”

Herrera began making art at the age of 12. His mother cleaned the houses of local artists, who often handed him paper and crayons. Undiagnosed dyslexia prevented him from academics.

His folk style paintings of El Rito reveal a bucolic and pastoral life of convivial neighbors, frolicking animals, trucks and fiestas.

Herrera boasts two pieces in the Smithsonian. One is a wood sculpture named “Protect and Serve,” planting Jesus in the back of a police car.